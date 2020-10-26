ACROSS

1. Humid

5. Mother

8. A Hebrew month

12. Angle between a stalk and branchlet

13. Exposes

15. A trigonometric function

16. Make reference to

17. Excrete

18. Genus of the dogfish

19. Founds

22. Sick

23. Sun god (Roman mythology)

24. Scheme

26. Be in an agitated emotional state

29. Practical

31. Priestly vestment

32. A secret stash

34. Met romantically

36. Chicken noodle, for example

38. Pokes

40. Frost

41. Surveys

43. Swarms

45. Promise

46. A harrow (British spelling)

48. Decayed

50. Concept

51. Asphalt

52. Used to make whiskey

54. A protective panel

61. Long periods of time

63. US symbol

64. Eight in Roman numerals

65. So much

66. Scrub

67. Ancient Biblical kingdom

68. Tall woody plant

69. Comes from a chicken

70. Collections

DOWN

1. Small freshwater fish

2. Point around which something rotates

3. Glove

4. If you would?

5. Wise men

6. Mineral-bearing rocks

7. Net

8. Father of Jehoshaphat

9. Very small

10. Blue dye

11. Not fake

13. Hotel employee

14. Stairs

20. The two of them

21. Sleigh

25. At a distance

26. A single-masted sailing ship

27. Enthusiasm

28. Our planet

29. Bovine mammary gland

30. Tart yellow fruit

31. Viper

33. Fish eggs

35. Early morning condensation

37. Trudge

39. Suffocate

42. Litigates

44. Pierce

47. Gawks

49. Hidden treasures

52. Repose

53. Not mine

55. Used to tie a shoe

56. Highly excited

57. Strike heavily

58. Assistant

59. Violent demonstration

60. Darkens

62. Third person singular female

