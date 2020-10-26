ACROSS
1. Humid
5. Mother
8. A Hebrew month
12. Angle between a stalk and branchlet
13. Exposes
15. A trigonometric function
16. Make reference to
17. Excrete
18. Genus of the dogfish
19. Founds
22. Sick
23. Sun god (Roman mythology)
24. Scheme
26. Be in an agitated emotional state
29. Practical
31. Priestly vestment
32. A secret stash
34. Met romantically
36. Chicken noodle, for example
38. Pokes
40. Frost
41. Surveys
43. Swarms
45. Promise
46. A harrow (British spelling)
48. Decayed
50. Concept
51. Asphalt
52. Used to make whiskey
54. A protective panel
61. Long periods of time
63. US symbol
64. Eight in Roman numerals
65. So much
66. Scrub
67. Ancient Biblical kingdom
68. Tall woody plant
69. Comes from a chicken
70. Collections
DOWN
1. Small freshwater fish
2. Point around which something rotates
3. Glove
4. If you would?
5. Wise men
6. Mineral-bearing rocks
7. Net
8. Father of Jehoshaphat
9. Very small
10. Blue dye
11. Not fake
13. Hotel employee
14. Stairs
20. The two of them
21. Sleigh
25. At a distance
26. A single-masted sailing ship
27. Enthusiasm
28. Our planet
29. Bovine mammary gland
30. Tart yellow fruit
31. Viper
33. Fish eggs
35. Early morning condensation
37. Trudge
39. Suffocate
42. Litigates
44. Pierce
47. Gawks
49. Hidden treasures
52. Repose
53. Not mine
55. Used to tie a shoe
56. Highly excited
57. Strike heavily
58. Assistant
59. Violent demonstration
60. Darkens
62. Third person singular female