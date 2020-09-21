ACROSS

1. Not pull

5. Pouch

8. Newts

12. Sea eagle

13. Adult female

15. Indian dress

16. Ancient Biblical kingdom

17. Came up

18. Avoid or expel

19. U-boat sailors

22. Crimson

23. Old age (archaic)

24. Weathercock

26. A pawn or pledge (archaic)

29. Keyboarding

31. Even (poetic)

32. Give a speech

34. Different

36. Cannot (contraction)

38. Tilt

40. Latin for "Will be"

41. Labor organization

43. Additional

45. Pixie

46. Bushes

48. Patterns of behavior

50. Within

51. For each

52. Snake-like fish

54. Delicious

61. Test

63. Unit of radioactivity

64. Soil

65. Low-calorie

66. Make improvements to

67. Pelvic bones

68. Ragout

69. Dab

70. A dark greenish-blue

DOWN

1. P P P P

2. A language of Pakistan and India

3. Prig

4. Stitched clothing

5. Spore-producing structures

6. An Egyptian deity

7. A portable container

8. S

9. A temperature scale

10. Not false

11. Anagram of "Dins"

13. Gaolers

14. Brash

20. As well

21. Toadfish

25. Insect eggs

26. Deprives of mother's milk

27. Utterly destroy

28. Stories

29. 10 percent

30. Bacteria

31. Emergency Care Unit

33. Income, sales, or property ___

35. Hip-hop

37. Ripped

39. Snared

42. Cashews, for example

44. Aid

47. Italian lawn bowling

49. Relating to the iris of the eye

52. Snake-like fishes

53. Way out

55. Backside

56. Fertilizer ingredient

57. Where they stamp coins

58. Greasy

59. Murres

60. Comedian ____ Laurel

62. Cat sound

