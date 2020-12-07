ACROSS
1. Edge of a street
5. Conditioned emotional response
8. Silent actor
12. Dwarf buffalo
13. Painful grief
15. Leave out
16. Partiality
17. Give a speech
18. Not closed
19. Quality of being alien in nature
22. Registered Nursing Assistant
23. Carry
24. Vetch
26. A piece of luggage for headgear
29. Evaluate
31. Paddle
32. Finely powdered tobacco
34. Fasteners
36. Seed coat
38. Mistake
40. A star in the constellation Cetus
41. Foul-smelling
43. Lofty nest
45. Petroleum
46. Screech
48. Decreasing
50. Mother
51. French for “Good”
52. An interjection of disgust
54. Unmoved by feeling
61. Against
63. A nobleman
64. Absent Without Leave
65. Agitate
66. Slants or swerves
67. Fictional captain
68. Tick ____
69. Ocean
70. Sketched
DOWN
1. Taxis
2. An assemblage of parts
3. Lion sound
4. Type of volcanic rock
5. The central part
6. Panache
7. Memorization by repetition
8. Cow sound
9. Intuition
10. Comportment
11. Sicilian volcano
13. Darn!
14. Relaxes
20. Cores
21. Waistband
25. Package of 500 sheets of paper
26. Rabbits
27. Mathematical
28. Scad
29. Previous
30. A spray of leaves
31. Buffoon
33. Cook in oil
35. Actor ___ Mineo
37. Former Italian currency
39. Inky typewriter parts
42. 10 cent coin
44. Black
47. Young sheep
49. Away from the sea
52. Quick
53. Within
55. Trees of the genus Quercus
56. Pine or birch
57. A midwestern state
58. Pitcher
59. A few
60. Not moving quickly
62. Irritate