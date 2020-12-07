ACROSS

1. Edge of a street

5. Conditioned emotional response

8. Silent actor

12. Dwarf buffalo

13. Painful grief

15. Leave out

16. Partiality

17. Give a speech

18. Not closed

19. Quality of being alien in nature

22. Registered Nursing Assistant

23. Carry

24. Vetch

26. A piece of luggage for headgear

29. Evaluate

31. Paddle

32. Finely powdered tobacco

34. Fasteners

36. Seed coat

38. Mistake

40. A star in the constellation Cetus

41. Foul-smelling

43. Lofty nest

45. Petroleum

46. Screech

48. Decreasing

50. Mother

51. French for “Good”

52. An interjection of disgust

54. Unmoved by feeling

61. Against

63. A nobleman

64. Absent Without Leave

65. Agitate

66. Slants or swerves

67. Fictional captain

68. Tick ____

69. Ocean

70. Sketched

DOWN

1. Taxis

2. An assemblage of parts

3. Lion sound

4. Type of volcanic rock

5. The central part

6. Panache

7. Memorization by repetition

8. Cow sound

9. Intuition

10. Comportment

11. Sicilian volcano

13. Darn!

14. Relaxes

20. Cores

21. Waistband

25. Package of 500 sheets of paper

26. Rabbits

27. Mathematical

28. Scad

29. Previous

30. A spray of leaves

31. Buffoon

33. Cook in oil

35. Actor ___ Mineo

37. Former Italian currency

39. Inky typewriter parts

42. 10 cent coin

44. Black

47. Young sheep

49. Away from the sea

52. Quick

53. Within

55. Trees of the genus Quercus

56. Pine or birch

57. A midwestern state

58. Pitcher

59. A few

60. Not moving quickly

62. Irritate