ACROSS

1. A sudden burst of wind

5. Precious stone

8. Biblical first man

12. Initial wager

13. Not liquid

15. Digestive fluid

16. An ancient Roman deity

17. Give a speech

18. Gemstone

19. Underlying

22. Super Sonic Transport

23. Earned Run Average

24. Linoleum (abbrev.)

26. Too round for a square

29. Plays a guitar

31. What we sleep on

32. A plant used to make rope

34. Lessen in intensity

36. Fertilizer ingredient

38. Pertaining to the largest continent

40. Break

41. Tugs

43. Tallied

45. Three in Roman numerals

46. Adhesive

48. A mineral, vesuvianite

50. Knowing a secret (2 words)

51. American Medical Association

52. F

54. National area possessions

61. Fifty-three in Roman numerals

63. Not tight

64. Actress ____ Lanchester

65. Bolt

66. Cashboxes

67. King of the jungle

68. Taro

69. Confederate general

70. Barks

DOWN

1. Long hook

2. Tree sloth

3. Render senseless

4. Displaying affection

5. Wound by piercing

6. Panache

7. Glove

8. Anagram of "Boa"

9. Alcoholism

10. "Oh my!"

11. Unfreeze

13. A country in Africa

14. Distributed

20. Circle fragments

21. Former Italian currency

25. Cores

26. Gills on a mollusk

27. Recognized

28. An analytic literary composition

29. Cave or ravine

30. Mar

31. Purchase

33. Assistance

35. Anagram of "Pie"

37. Similar

39. Cancels

42. Inhabitant of northern Britain

44. Present (at a show)

47. Got to one's knees

49. Seldom

52. Otherwise

53. Locate

55. Churn

56. Part portrayed

57. Small island

58. An ancient city in Asia Minor

59. "Backwards pose"

60. French for "Without"

62. A people of southeast Nigeria

Tags