ACROSS
1. Seethes
6. Display
10. Beige
14. A Biblical measure
15. Eastern discipline
16. Competed
17. Only
18. Mobile phone
19. Senile
20. Music director
22. Grotto
23. Ammunition
24. Loan shark
26. Purses
30. Bovine
31. Calypso offshoot
32. Death notice
33. Sea eagle
35. List components
39. Ardent follower
41. Physical examination
43. Shorthand
44. Brothers and sisters
46. Buckeye State
47. N N N N
49. Feline
50. Connecting point
51. Hard glossy coating
54. 3
56. Tibetan monk
57. Deviation
63. Parts of aprons
64. Former Italian currency
65. Audio communications
66. Chocolate cookie
67. Burden
68. Honor fights
69. Alert
70. Untidyness
71. Hiding place
DOWN
1. It forms on a wound
2. A city in western Russia
3. Black, in poetry
4. Breeze
5. Grave marker
6. Maples
7. Square dance
8. Leer at
9. Large tusked sea mammal
10. Emptying out of a building
11. Stogie
12. One of the Canterbury pilgrims
13. Mammary gland of bovids
21. Master of ceremonies
25. Slip
26. Physiques
27. Foment
28. Transfer possession
29. A type of craftsman
34. Abash
36. Reflected sound
37. A female domestic
38. Blackthorn
40. Anagram of "Note"
42. Banana oil, e.g.
45. A symptom of jaundice
48. Ski race
51. Arm joint
52. Nigerian monetary unit
53. A type of resin
55. Front or back lawns
58. Common hop
59. Tight
60. Notion
61. Anagram of "Silo"
62. Snack