ACROSS

1. Seethes

6. Display

10. Beige

14. A Biblical measure

15. Eastern discipline

16. Competed

17. Only

18. Mobile phone

19. Senile

20. Music director

22. Grotto

23. Ammunition

24. Loan shark

26. Purses

30. Bovine

31. Calypso offshoot

32. Death notice

33. Sea eagle

35. List components

39. Ardent follower

41. Physical examination

43. Shorthand

44. Brothers and sisters

46. Buckeye State

47. N N N N

49. Feline

50. Connecting point

51. Hard glossy coating

54. 3

56. Tibetan monk

57. Deviation

63. Parts of aprons

64. Former Italian currency

65. Audio communications

66. Chocolate cookie

67. Burden

68. Honor fights

69. Alert

70. Untidyness

71. Hiding place

DOWN

1. It forms on a wound

2. A city in western Russia

3. Black, in poetry

4. Breeze

5. Grave marker

6. Maples

7. Square dance

8. Leer at

9. Large tusked sea mammal

10. Emptying out of a building

11. Stogie

12. One of the Canterbury pilgrims

13. Mammary gland of bovids

21. Master of ceremonies

25. Slip

26. Physiques

27. Foment

28. Transfer possession

29. A type of craftsman

34. Abash

36. Reflected sound

37. A female domestic

38. Blackthorn

40. Anagram of "Note"

42. Banana oil, e.g.

45. A symptom of jaundice

48. Ski race

51. Arm joint

52. Nigerian monetary unit

53. A type of resin

55. Front or back lawns

58. Common hop

59. Tight

60. Notion

61. Anagram of "Silo"

62. Snack

Tags