ACROSS
1. 5,280 feet
5. A partially opened flower
8. Newts
12. Region
13. Indian dresses
15. Be agitated
16. Not gain
17. Move stealthily
18. A language of Pakistan and India
19. Instills fear
22. God of war (Norse mythology)
23. S
24. Hindu princess
26. Woods
29. Enforce
31. Armed conflict
32. Central parts
34. Impertinent
36. Relating to the ear
38. Speed competitions
40. Raise
41. A four-wheeled cart
43. Wall painting
45. Encountered
46. Form a queue (2 words)
48. Assembles written material
50. Tidy
51. Double-helix molecules
52. Meadow
54. In a virtuous manner
61. Fifth book of the New Testament
63. Suggestive grins
64. Wander
65. Anagram of "Sire"
66. Poet T.S. _____
67. Murres
68. Fellow
69. Arid
70. Agitate
DOWN
1. French Sudan
2. A metal used to make steel
3. In order that not
4. Less difficult
5. A lyric poet
6. Fertilizer ingredient
7. Weight-loss program
8. An Australian flightless bird
9. Very loudly (musical term)
10. Neat
11. A disparaging remark
13. Cutting tool
14. Male reproductive cell
20. Millisecond
21. Drains strength
25. He built an ark
26. Deadly
27. Came into existence
28. Vagabond
29. A valley in France
30. Ridge of gravel from a stream
31. "Holy cow!"
33. Emergency Care Unit
35. Until now
37. Ice cream ____
39. Most unhappy
42. Close by
44. Linoleum (abbrev.)
47. Useful
49. Constellation "The Bull"
52. Placed
53. Beige
55. Emasculate
56. Inheritor
57. An ancient city in Asia Minor
58. Separate by kind or type
59. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals
60. 365 days
62. South-southeast