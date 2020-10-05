ACROSS

1. 5,280 feet

5. A partially opened flower

8. Newts

12. Region

13. Indian dresses

15. Be agitated

16. Not gain

17. Move stealthily

18. A language of Pakistan and India

19. Instills fear

22. God of war (Norse mythology)

23. S

24. Hindu princess

26. Woods

29. Enforce

31. Armed conflict

32. Central parts

34. Impertinent

36. Relating to the ear

38. Speed competitions

40. Raise

41. A four-wheeled cart

43. Wall painting

45. Encountered

46. Form a queue (2 words)

48. Assembles written material

50. Tidy

51. Double-helix molecules

52. Meadow

54. In a virtuous manner

61. Fifth book of the New Testament

63. Suggestive grins

64. Wander

65. Anagram of "Sire"

66. Poet T.S. _____

67. Murres

68. Fellow

69. Arid

70. Agitate

DOWN

1. French Sudan

2. A metal used to make steel

3. In order that not

4. Less difficult

5. A lyric poet

6. Fertilizer ingredient

7. Weight-loss program

8. An Australian flightless bird

9. Very loudly (musical term)

10. Neat

11. A disparaging remark

13. Cutting tool

14. Male reproductive cell

20. Millisecond

21. Drains strength

25. He built an ark

26. Deadly

27. Came into existence

28. Vagabond

29. A valley in France

30. Ridge of gravel from a stream

31. "Holy cow!"

33. Emergency Care Unit

35. Until now

37. Ice cream ____

39. Most unhappy

42. Close by

44. Linoleum (abbrev.)

47. Useful

49. Constellation "The Bull"

52. Placed

53. Beige

55. Emasculate

56. Inheritor

57. An ancient city in Asia Minor

58. Separate by kind or type

59. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals

60. 365 days

62. South-southeast

