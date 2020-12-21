ACROSS
1. Castrated male cats
5. Prefix indicating “Upon” or “Above”
8. Forms on a wound
12. Wings
13. Demon
15. Sharpen
16. Inferno
17. Sporting venue
18. A grandson of Adam
19. In a disloyal manner
22. Obese
23. Not hers
24. Cornice
26. What you blink with
29. Shoot for
31. Not amateur
32. Underway
34. Surge
36. Burden
38. Gossiper
40. Prefix indicating “Within”
41. Dissuade
43. Units of paper
45. Conditioned emotional response
46. Bushes
48. What the lion did
50. Sense
51. Utilize
52. Central Processing Unit
54. Filled with anxious expectation
61. Part portrayed
63. Select by voting
64. A climbing plant
65. Sicknesses
66. Separates and classifies
67. Historical periods
68. Young males
69. Biography (abbrev.)
70. Obscene pictures
DOWN
1. Long hook
2. Pelvic bones
3. City in Italy
4. Be in an agitated emotional state
5. Ireland
6. P P P P
7. Hotels
8. Third person singular female
9. Meeting
10. Dwarf buffalo
11. Superlative of “Good”
13. Alter
14. Valleys
20. Anagram of “Hail”
21. Barks
25. Moral weakness
26. Sea eagles
27. In a young manner
28. People who accomplish
29. Perfume from flowers
30. Finished
31. Seedcase
33. Anagram of “Eon”
35. Beetle
37. Withered
39. Quantities
42. Regrets
44. Backtalk
47. Style of music
49. Passes a rope through a hole
52. Baby’s bed
53. Played on horseback or in the water
55. Sloven person
56. A beautiful and graceful girl
57. Prefix indicating outer
58. Company
59. Tree sloth
60. In order that not
62. S