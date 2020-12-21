ACROSS

1. Castrated male cats

5. Prefix indicating “Upon” or “Above”

8. Forms on a wound

12. Wings

13. Demon

15. Sharpen

16. Inferno

17. Sporting venue

18. A grandson of Adam

19. In a disloyal manner

22. Obese

23. Not hers

24. Cornice

26. What you blink with

29. Shoot for

31. Not amateur

32. Underway

34. Surge

36. Burden

38. Gossiper

40. Prefix indicating “Within”

41. Dissuade

43. Units of paper

45. Conditioned emotional response

46. Bushes

48. What the lion did

50. Sense

51. Utilize

52. Central Processing Unit

54. Filled with anxious expectation

61. Part portrayed

63. Select by voting

64. A climbing plant

65. Sicknesses

66. Separates and classifies

67. Historical periods

68. Young males

69. Biography (abbrev.)

70. Obscene pictures

DOWN

1. Long hook

2. Pelvic bones

3. City in Italy

4. Be in an agitated emotional state

5. Ireland

6. P P P P

7. Hotels

8. Third person singular female

9. Meeting

10. Dwarf buffalo

11. Superlative of “Good”

13. Alter

14. Valleys

20. Anagram of “Hail”

21. Barks

25. Moral weakness

26. Sea eagles

27. In a young manner

28. People who accomplish

29. Perfume from flowers

30. Finished

31. Seedcase

33. Anagram of “Eon”

35. Beetle

37. Withered

39. Quantities

42. Regrets

44. Backtalk

47. Style of music

49. Passes a rope through a hole

52. Baby’s bed

53. Played on horseback or in the water

55. Sloven person

56. A beautiful and graceful girl

57. Prefix indicating outer

58. Company

59. Tree sloth

60. In order that not

62. S

