ACROSS

1. Jewels

5. What we sleep on

8. Beat badly

12. Wings

13. Plasma

15. Nimbus

16. Kiln-dried grain

17. Reddish brown dye

18. Relating to the ear

19. Bits or fragments (slang)

22. Type of tree

23. Snake-like fish

24. Swarm

26. Expands abnormally

29. A cardboard box

31. Anagram of “Pie”

32. An ancient Hebrew weight for gold

34. Site of a famous tower

36. Bottom of one’s shoe

38. Flogged

40. Rubber wheel

41. Of form, not of substance

43. A valley in France

45. Fifty-six in Roman numerals

46. Sell again

48. Urinary organ

50. Boyfriend

51. Born

52. An untruth

54. Curios

61. Angers

63. Without companionship

64. Magical symbol

65. A skin eruption

66. The front part of a stair

67. Black

68. Initial wager

69. Dined

70. Amount owed

DOWN

1. Legs

2. Ancient Middle-Eastern kingdom

3. French Sudan

4. Small sofa

5. Ale

6. Sea eagle

7. A ridge of sand

8. Chinese revolutionary

9. Car

10. Murres

11. Be in need

13. Varnish

14. Devilfish

20. Ship steering mechanism

21. A member of a Slavic people

25. French for “State”

26. Trail

27. Gnu

28. Escargot

29. Backtalk

30. Brash

31. Emergency Services Management

33. N N N N

35. Garland

37. Lack of difficulty

39. Imbiber

42. An escapement of liquids

44. Biblical garden

47. Pertaining to the moon

49. Approached

52. Former Italian currency

53. Formerly, the shah’s

55. Pelvic bones

56. Price

57. Leg joint

58. A square block

59. Round handle

60. Shipped

62. Third person singular female

