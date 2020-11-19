ACROSS
1. Jewels
5. What we sleep on
8. Beat badly
12. Wings
13. Plasma
15. Nimbus
16. Kiln-dried grain
17. Reddish brown dye
18. Relating to the ear
19. Bits or fragments (slang)
22. Type of tree
23. Snake-like fish
24. Swarm
26. Expands abnormally
29. A cardboard box
31. Anagram of “Pie”
32. An ancient Hebrew weight for gold
34. Site of a famous tower
36. Bottom of one’s shoe
38. Flogged
40. Rubber wheel
41. Of form, not of substance
43. A valley in France
45. Fifty-six in Roman numerals
46. Sell again
48. Urinary organ
50. Boyfriend
51. Born
52. An untruth
54. Curios
61. Angers
63. Without companionship
64. Magical symbol
65. A skin eruption
66. The front part of a stair
67. Black
68. Initial wager
69. Dined
70. Amount owed
DOWN
1. Legs
2. Ancient Middle-Eastern kingdom
3. French Sudan
4. Small sofa
5. Ale
6. Sea eagle
7. A ridge of sand
8. Chinese revolutionary
9. Car
10. Murres
11. Be in need
13. Varnish
14. Devilfish
20. Ship steering mechanism
21. A member of a Slavic people
25. French for “State”
26. Trail
27. Gnu
28. Escargot
29. Backtalk
30. Brash
31. Emergency Services Management
33. N N N N
35. Garland
37. Lack of difficulty
39. Imbiber
42. An escapement of liquids
44. Biblical garden
47. Pertaining to the moon
49. Approached
52. Former Italian currency
53. Formerly, the shah’s
55. Pelvic bones
56. Price
57. Leg joint
58. A square block
59. Round handle
60. Shipped
62. Third person singular female