ACROSS
1. Tug
5. It is (poetic)
8. Anagram of “Cads”
12. District
13. Bundled
15. A Chadic language
16. Small biting fly
17. Deportation
18. Islamic prayer leader
19. Fundamentally
22. P
23. At this instant
24. A field mouse
26. Exceeded
29. Expose to the air
31. Hurried away on foot
32. Leaves
34. Smooths
36. A distinct part
38. Incisor or bicuspid
40. Against
41. Relating to electrical resistance
43. Made less damp
45. Taxi
46. An evergreen tree
48. Assailed
50. A suggestive look
51. Fifty-six in Roman numerals
52. Self-importance
54. Executive assistants
61. Fellows
63. What one?
64. Anglo-Saxon slave
65. Mirth
66. Describing water filled with eroded matter
67. Sound of a horse’s hoof
68. Marquis de ____
69. Chief Executive Officer
70. A period of difficulty
DOWN
1. Leaf of a book
2. Vases
3. Meadows
4. Not presently active
5. Cab
6. An ancient city in Asia Minor
7. Vend
8. Traverse across snow
9. Proficiency
10. Wings
11. Lady
13. Between
14. Cut into
20. A connecting point
21. Days gone by
25. Magma
26. Swearings
27. Without a job
28. A type of semiconductor
29. Abuzz
30. Inward
31. ___ de Janeiro
33. A prominent rock
35. Brother or sister
37. Muck
39. Not ill
42. Prompts
44. Prima donna
47. Groups of sailors
49. In a straight line
52. They come from chickens
53. Goddess of healing (Babylonian mythology)
55. Fashionable
56. Annoy
57. Prefix indicating outer
58. Small island
59. Anagram of “Nose”
60. French for “Seven”
62. Perceive visually