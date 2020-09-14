ACROSS

1. Tug

5. It is (poetic)

8. Anagram of “Cads”

12. District

13. Bundled

15. A Chadic language

16. Small biting fly

17. Deportation

18. Islamic prayer leader

19. Fundamentally

22. P

23. At this instant

24. A field mouse

26. Exceeded

29. Expose to the air

31. Hurried away on foot

32. Leaves

34. Smooths

36. A distinct part

38. Incisor or bicuspid

40. Against

41. Relating to electrical resistance

43. Made less damp

45. Taxi

46. An evergreen tree

48. Assailed

50. A suggestive look

51. Fifty-six in Roman numerals

52. Self-importance

54. Executive assistants

61. Fellows

63. What one?

64. Anglo-Saxon slave

65. Mirth

66. Describing water filled with eroded matter

67. Sound of a horse’s hoof

68. Marquis de ____

69. Chief Executive Officer

70. A period of difficulty

DOWN

1. Leaf of a book

2. Vases

3. Meadows

4. Not presently active

5. Cab

6. An ancient city in Asia Minor

7. Vend

8. Traverse across snow

9. Proficiency

10. Wings

11. Lady

13. Between

14. Cut into

20. A connecting point

21. Days gone by

25. Magma

26. Swearings

27. Without a job

28. A type of semiconductor

29. Abuzz

30. Inward

31. ___ de Janeiro

33. A prominent rock

35. Brother or sister

37. Muck

39. Not ill

42. Prompts

44. Prima donna

47. Groups of sailors

49. In a straight line

52. They come from chickens

53. Goddess of healing (Babylonian mythology)

55. Fashionable

56. Annoy

57. Prefix indicating outer

58. Small island

59. Anagram of “Nose”

60. French for “Seven”

62. Perceive visually

