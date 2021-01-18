ACROSS
1. Allot (archaic)
5. Make a mistake
8. Indian dress
12. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)
13. Also known as
15. Biblical garden
16. Raise
17. Heavy sound of impact
18. Ends a prayer
19. Embezzlement
22. Contingencies
23. Neckwear
24. Parental sister
26. Moves stealthily
29. Deals out
31. Mineral bearing rock
32. Stairs
34. Averse
36. Circuit breaker
38. Swift hits
40. Leg joint
41. Adolescents
43. Similar
45. Tin
46. Not clergymen
48. Ransom
50. Crucifix
51. Was victorious
52. Pouch
54. In a refined manner
61. Dull pain
63. Tool for cutting grass
64. Inlet
65. Fish duck
66. Long periods of geologic time
67. Work
68. Not there
69. Super Sonic Transport
70. Trim
DOWN
1. Mix together
2. A famous American canal
3. Petty quarrel
4. Land
5. Singer Fitzgerald
6. Violent demonstration
7. Hindu princess
8. Ocean
9. Access
10. Coral island
11. Hotels
13. Agrees to
14. A toast
20. Untruths
21. Invalid or zero
25. A secluded place
26. Barbarous
27. Investigator
28. Wampum
29. Abuzz
30. Water vapor
31. Frequently
33. Friend
35. Female chicken
37. Ancient war goddess
39. Long pins for holding meat
42. Dirty air
44. Ancient Biblical kingdom
47. Swelling under the skin
49. Decrees
52. Waistband
53. Highest degree attainable
55. Negatives
56. 2 2 2 2
57. Gave temporarily
58. Midday
59. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals
60. Sharp high-pitched cry
62. Anagram of "Wee"