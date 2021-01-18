ACROSS

1. Allot (archaic)

5. Make a mistake

8. Indian dress

12. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)

13. Also known as

15. Biblical garden

16. Raise

17. Heavy sound of impact

18. Ends a prayer

19. Embezzlement

22. Contingencies

23. Neckwear

24. Parental sister

26. Moves stealthily

29. Deals out

31. Mineral bearing rock

32. Stairs

34. Averse

36. Circuit breaker

38. Swift hits

40. Leg joint

41. Adolescents

43. Similar

45. Tin

46. Not clergymen

48. Ransom

50. Crucifix

51. Was victorious

52. Pouch

54. In a refined manner

61. Dull pain

63. Tool for cutting grass

64. Inlet

65. Fish duck

66. Long periods of geologic time

67. Work

68. Not there

69. Super Sonic Transport

70. Trim

DOWN

1. Mix together

2. A famous American canal

3. Petty quarrel

4. Land

5. Singer Fitzgerald

6. Violent demonstration

7. Hindu princess

8. Ocean

9. Access

10. Coral island

11. Hotels

13. Agrees to

14. A toast

20. Untruths

21. Invalid or zero

25. A secluded place

26. Barbarous

27. Investigator

28. Wampum

29. Abuzz

30. Water vapor

31. Frequently

33. Friend

35. Female chicken

37. Ancient war goddess

39. Long pins for holding meat

42. Dirty air

44. Ancient Biblical kingdom

47. Swelling under the skin

49. Decrees

52. Waistband

53. Highest degree attainable

55. Negatives

56. 2 2 2 2

57. Gave temporarily

58. Midday

59. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals

60. Sharp high-pitched cry

62. Anagram of "Wee"

