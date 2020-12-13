ACROSS

1. Vault

5. To and ___

8. Feeling reverence and wonder

12. Press laundry

13. Ascend

15. French Sudan

16. Goddess of the moon (Roman mythology)

17. Vampire

18. Backside

19. Food preparation nook

22. Drench

23. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example

24. Concept

26. Not winning

29. Thin

31. Liveliness

32. Respond

34. The sum

36. Gentle blows

38. Victims of a swindle

40. The founder of a family

41. Egg-shaped

43. Goliath

45. Finish

46. Land

48. Compulsory force

50. Small island

51. Pistol

52. Fast plane

54. Imperiling

61. A Great Lake

63. Court case

64. Downwind

65. Frozen flakes

66. A type of marsh plant

67. Core or essence

68. Western Samoan monetary unit

69. Affirmative

70. Consumes food

DOWN

1. A glossy smooth fabric

2. Wild African sheep

3. Typeface

4. Decrees

5. Fruit tart

6. Frost

7. Leave out

8. American Medical Association

9. Guarantees

10. Otherwise

11. Weight-loss program

13. Scoured

14. A method of dyeing cloth

20. Inheritor

21. Assemble or modify written material

25. Anagram of "Ones"

26. Depart

27. Enemy

28. Judge tentatively

29. Place

30. Stories

31. Not amateur

33. Consumer Price Index

35. Guided

37. Seats oneself

39. Cuddle

42. Valley

44. Not false

47. Temporary canvas dwellings

49. Make furious

52. Leg strap of a captive bird

53. Sea eagle

55. Squirrel's nest

56. Assistant

57. Bothers persistently

58. Pelvic bones

59. Where birds live

60. Obtains

62. Anagram of "Wee"

