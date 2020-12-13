ACROSS
1. Vault
5. To and ___
8. Feeling reverence and wonder
12. Press laundry
13. Ascend
15. French Sudan
16. Goddess of the moon (Roman mythology)
17. Vampire
18. Backside
19. Food preparation nook
22. Drench
23. Earl Grey or orange pekoe, for example
24. Concept
26. Not winning
29. Thin
31. Liveliness
32. Respond
34. The sum
36. Gentle blows
38. Victims of a swindle
40. The founder of a family
41. Egg-shaped
43. Goliath
45. Finish
46. Land
48. Compulsory force
50. Small island
51. Pistol
52. Fast plane
54. Imperiling
61. A Great Lake
63. Court case
64. Downwind
65. Frozen flakes
66. A type of marsh plant
67. Core or essence
68. Western Samoan monetary unit
69. Affirmative
70. Consumes food
DOWN
1. A glossy smooth fabric
2. Wild African sheep
3. Typeface
4. Decrees
5. Fruit tart
6. Frost
7. Leave out
8. American Medical Association
9. Guarantees
10. Otherwise
11. Weight-loss program
13. Scoured
14. A method of dyeing cloth
20. Inheritor
21. Assemble or modify written material
25. Anagram of "Ones"
26. Depart
27. Enemy
28. Judge tentatively
29. Place
30. Stories
31. Not amateur
33. Consumer Price Index
35. Guided
37. Seats oneself
39. Cuddle
42. Valley
44. Not false
47. Temporary canvas dwellings
49. Make furious
52. Leg strap of a captive bird
53. Sea eagle
55. Squirrel's nest
56. Assistant
57. Bothers persistently
58. Pelvic bones
59. Where birds live
60. Obtains
62. Anagram of "Wee"