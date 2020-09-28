ACROSS

1. Rip

5. Standard operating procedure

8. Cocoyam

12. Seaweed

13. Hyrax

15. Scene

16. "Backwards pose"

17. A-list

18. Not odd

19. General assembly

22. Identity cards

23. Prefix meaning "Above"

24. V V V V

26. Optical illusion

29. Gaelic

31. Male offspring

32. Tall hat

34. Sleep sound

36. Fizzy drink

38. Streetcars

40. Freudian stage

41. Clan

43. Houri

45. Also

46. Vistas

48. Tillable

50. At the peak of

51. Beer

52. An automated program

54. Store thieves

61. A Great Lake

63. Negatively charged particle

64. Notion

65. Focusing glass

66. Pays attention to

67. A university administrator

68. Cut up trees

69. 180° from NNW

70. Concludes

DOWN

1. An Asian unit of weight

2. Consequence

3. All excited

4. A straight sword

5. Large hall

6. Bypass

7. Maori club

8. The night before

9. Relating to a division

10. Act

11. Possesses

13. Pleasure

14. Neuron

20. Resorts

21. Snake-like fishes

25. Europe's highest volcano

26. Berths

27. Pointing

28. Acquires deservedly

29. A punctuation mark

30. A long-necked wading bird

31. Super Sonic Transport

33. K

35. Old age

37. Assist

39. Usually, ankles or wrists

42. Grandson of Adam

44. 50%

47. Hebrew unit of dry measure

49. Befall

52. It rings every hour

53. Chocolate cookie

55. 1 1 1 1

56. American ones are apple

57. Prospector's find

58. Biblical garden

59. Absorb written material

60. French for "Without"

62. S

