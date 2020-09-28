ACROSS
1. Rip
5. Standard operating procedure
8. Cocoyam
12. Seaweed
13. Hyrax
15. Scene
16. "Backwards pose"
17. A-list
18. Not odd
19. General assembly
22. Identity cards
23. Prefix meaning "Above"
24. V V V V
26. Optical illusion
29. Gaelic
31. Male offspring
32. Tall hat
34. Sleep sound
36. Fizzy drink
38. Streetcars
40. Freudian stage
41. Clan
43. Houri
45. Also
46. Vistas
48. Tillable
50. At the peak of
51. Beer
52. An automated program
54. Store thieves
61. A Great Lake
63. Negatively charged particle
64. Notion
65. Focusing glass
66. Pays attention to
67. A university administrator
68. Cut up trees
69. 180° from NNW
70. Concludes
DOWN
1. An Asian unit of weight
2. Consequence
3. All excited
4. A straight sword
5. Large hall
6. Bypass
7. Maori club
8. The night before
9. Relating to a division
10. Act
11. Possesses
13. Pleasure
14. Neuron
20. Resorts
21. Snake-like fishes
25. Europe's highest volcano
26. Berths
27. Pointing
28. Acquires deservedly
29. A punctuation mark
30. A long-necked wading bird
31. Super Sonic Transport
33. K
35. Old age
37. Assist
39. Usually, ankles or wrists
42. Grandson of Adam
44. 50%
47. Hebrew unit of dry measure
49. Befall
52. It rings every hour
53. Chocolate cookie
55. 1 1 1 1
56. American ones are apple
57. Prospector's find
58. Biblical garden
59. Absorb written material
60. French for "Without"
62. S