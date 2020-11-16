ACROSS
1. Ranch
5. Third person singular female
8. A small yeast cake
12. Pearly-shelled mussel
13. Apportion
15. Relating to the ear
16. Bun
17. Theme or subject
18. An Egyptian deity
19. In a lascivious manner
22. East southeast
23. Tear
24. Ends a prayer
26. Arch of the foot
29. Pillars
31. Bustle
32. Father of Methuselah
34. Downpours
36. Precious stones
38. Victims of a swindle
40. Cow sounds
41. Sends through the post office
43. Religious splinter groups
45. Kook
46. Grab
48. Least high
50. Assert
51. Male sheep
52. An Internet indexing tool
54. Revering
61. Murres
63. A respected leader
64. Concept
65. Focussing glass
66. Jargon
67. Package of 500 sheets of paper
68. Quagmires
69. Anagram of "Wee"
70. Catch sight of
DOWN
1. Pelts
2. Dwarf buffalo
3. Streamlet
4. Teeth
5. Drive away (an insect)
6. Maori clan
7. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)
8. Bash
9. Sexual advances
10. Partiality
11. Dull pain
13. Regular payment
14. Acclaim
20. Make reference to
21. A giant slain by Odin (Norse mythology)
25. Ancient Middle-Eastern kingdom
26. Concepts
27. Naming a candidate
28. Sack
29. Carapace
30. Nose
31. Annual General Meeting
33. Central Processing Unit
35. Super Sonic Transport
37. A people of eastern Europe
39. Warehousing
42. Ragout
44. Exchange
47. Crucifix
49. Realm
52. Light or tulip
53. Chocolate cookie
55. Part portrayed
56. Shredded cabbage
57. Sharpen
58. Mid-month days
59. A low tide
60. Malodorous
62. Donkey