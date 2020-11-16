ACROSS

1. Ranch

5. Third person singular female

8. A small yeast cake

12. Pearly-shelled mussel

13. Apportion

15. Relating to the ear

16. Bun

17. Theme or subject

18. An Egyptian deity

19. In a lascivious manner

22. East southeast

23. Tear

24. Ends a prayer

26. Arch of the foot

29. Pillars

31. Bustle

32. Father of Methuselah

34. Downpours

36. Precious stones

38. Victims of a swindle

40. Cow sounds

41. Sends through the post office

43. Religious splinter groups

45. Kook

46. Grab

48. Least high

50. Assert

51. Male sheep

52. An Internet indexing tool

54. Revering

61. Murres

63. A respected leader

64. Concept

65. Focussing glass

66. Jargon

67. Package of 500 sheets of paper

68. Quagmires

69. Anagram of "Wee"

70. Catch sight of

DOWN

1. Pelts

2. Dwarf buffalo

3. Streamlet

4. Teeth

5. Drive away (an insect)

6. Maori clan

7. Goddess of discord (Greek mythology)

8. Bash

9. Sexual advances

10. Partiality

11. Dull pain

13. Regular payment

14. Acclaim

20. Make reference to

21. A giant slain by Odin (Norse mythology)

25. Ancient Middle-Eastern kingdom

26. Concepts

27. Naming a candidate

28. Sack

29. Carapace

30. Nose

31. Annual General Meeting

33. Central Processing Unit

35. Super Sonic Transport

37. A people of eastern Europe

39. Warehousing

42. Ragout

44. Exchange

47. Crucifix

49. Realm

52. Light or tulip

53. Chocolate cookie

55. Part portrayed

56. Shredded cabbage

57. Sharpen

58. Mid-month days

59. A low tide

60. Malodorous

62. Donkey

