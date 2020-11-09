ACROSS
1. A city in Tunisia
5. A leguminous plant
8. Japanese rice wine
12. Bye-bye
13. Ease
15. A distinct part
16. A metal used to make steel
17. Rinse with a solvent
18. Stair
19. Repairs
22. Answer (abbrev.)
23. Father
24. Against
26. Derived meaning
29. Customer
31. Sixty-one in Roman numerals
32. Swedish monetary unit
34. It travels on rails
36. A vaulted recess on a building
38. Dirties
40. Possessing the necessary skills
41. Express strong disapproval
43. Master of Literature
45. Permit
46. Solitary people
48. Took a medical photograph
50. Prefix indicating change
51. Before
52. Total
54. Unavoidable
61. Not amateurs
63. Pertaining to the Hellenic Republic
64. Absorb written material
65. Augments
66. Not late
67. Fictional captain
68. Edible fat
69. Collection
70. Stalk
DOWN
1. Agitate
2. Ticket price
3. At the peak
4. An idyllic place
5. Animal skin
6. Pocketbook
7. Car
8. Female sibling
9. Reachable
10. Avid
11. Gremlins
13. Ones who direct or guide
14. Pertaining to prisons
20. An instrument of torture
21. Vexation
25. A three-tone Chadic language
26. Eject or deport
27. Cause discomfort to
28. Unpleasant fates
29. Sepals of a flower (alternate spelling)
30. Hardwood, carpeted or _____ floors
31. Small boy
33. Zero
35. Mesh
37. Sea eagle
39. Marked with linear discolorations
42. Abominable snowman
44. Waterproof canvas
47. Scope
49. Longs
52. Resorts
53. A language of Pakistan and India
55. Historical periods
56. Withered
57. An ancestor to the Briton
58. Round red root vegetable
59. Crippled
60. Ancient Biblical kingdom
62. Super Sonic Transport