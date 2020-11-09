ACROSS

1. A city in Tunisia

5. A leguminous plant

8. Japanese rice wine

12. Bye-bye

13. Ease

15. A distinct part

16. A metal used to make steel

17. Rinse with a solvent

18. Stair

19. Repairs

22. Answer (abbrev.)

23. Father

24. Against

26. Derived meaning

29. Customer

31. Sixty-one in Roman numerals

32. Swedish monetary unit

34. It travels on rails

36. A vaulted recess on a building

38. Dirties

40. Possessing the necessary skills

41. Express strong disapproval

43. Master of Literature

45. Permit

46. Solitary people

48. Took a medical photograph

50. Prefix indicating change

51. Before

52. Total

54. Unavoidable

61. Not amateurs

63. Pertaining to the Hellenic Republic

64. Absorb written material

65. Augments

66. Not late

67. Fictional captain

68. Edible fat

69. Collection

70. Stalk

DOWN

1. Agitate

2. Ticket price

3. At the peak

4. An idyllic place

5. Animal skin

6. Pocketbook

7. Car

8. Female sibling

9. Reachable

10. Avid

11. Gremlins

13. Ones who direct or guide

14. Pertaining to prisons

20. An instrument of torture

21. Vexation

25. A three-tone Chadic language

26. Eject or deport

27. Cause discomfort to

28. Unpleasant fates

29. Sepals of a flower (alternate spelling)

30. Hardwood, carpeted or _____ floors

31. Small boy

33. Zero

35. Mesh

37. Sea eagle

39. Marked with linear discolorations

42. Abominable snowman

44. Waterproof canvas

47. Scope

49. Longs

52. Resorts

53. A language of Pakistan and India

55. Historical periods

56. Withered

57. An ancestor to the Briton

58. Round red root vegetable

59. Crippled

60. Ancient Biblical kingdom

62. Super Sonic Transport

Tags