ACROSS

1. Bend

5. Geographic illustration

8. Partially decayed vegetable matter

12. Magma

13. Men's skirts

15. Nimbus

16. Relating to the ear

17. Base 8 number system

18. Counterfoil

19. Glosses over

22. Not hers

23. Until now

24. Singer Fitzgerald

26. Inflate or surge

29. Coils of yarn

31. Gear

32. Increase in size

34. Curtain

36. Vipers

38. Killed

40. As Soon As Possible

41. Square pieces of linoleum

43. Kinds or sorts

45. Three in Roman numerals

46. Stroke

48. Sailor

50. Phone

51. Double-helix molecules

52. Historical period

54. In a disloyal manner

61. Infant

63. Talus

64. An oil-rich bean or seed

65. Look amorously

66. Listened

67. Employee Stock Option Program

68. Negatives

69. Resort

70. Puts on clothing

DOWN

1. Current

2. Solemn promise

3. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals

4. A finger or toe

5. Isinglass

6. Anagram of "Salt"

7. An Egyptian deity

8. Dance step

9. Mercy killing

10. Wild African sheep

11. Bar bills

13. Bows in a servile manner

14. Smooth and gleaming

20. Snake-like fishes

21. Sleigh

25. Former Italian currency

26. Simplified

27. Inexorably

28. Raised marks on the skin

29. Skids

30. Iberian country

31. Feline

33. Assume a resting position

35. Anagram of "Pie"

37. Latin for "Will be"

39. Goaded

42. Ego

44. Rational

47. Gash

49. Accumulated

52. Black

53. Traditional Indian music

55. Freezes

56. Snare

57. Queen of the gods (Greek mythology)

58. Neither good nor bad

59. A city in east-central France

60. Barks

62. Affirmative

