ACROSS
1. Bend
5. Geographic illustration
8. Partially decayed vegetable matter
12. Magma
13. Men's skirts
15. Nimbus
16. Relating to the ear
17. Base 8 number system
18. Counterfoil
19. Glosses over
22. Not hers
23. Until now
24. Singer Fitzgerald
26. Inflate or surge
29. Coils of yarn
31. Gear
32. Increase in size
34. Curtain
36. Vipers
38. Killed
40. As Soon As Possible
41. Square pieces of linoleum
43. Kinds or sorts
45. Three in Roman numerals
46. Stroke
48. Sailor
50. Phone
51. Double-helix molecules
52. Historical period
54. In a disloyal manner
61. Infant
63. Talus
64. An oil-rich bean or seed
65. Look amorously
66. Listened
67. Employee Stock Option Program
68. Negatives
69. Resort
70. Puts on clothing
DOWN
1. Current
2. Solemn promise
3. Fifty-seven in Roman numerals
4. A finger or toe
5. Isinglass
6. Anagram of "Salt"
7. An Egyptian deity
8. Dance step
9. Mercy killing
10. Wild African sheep
11. Bar bills
13. Bows in a servile manner
14. Smooth and gleaming
20. Snake-like fishes
21. Sleigh
25. Former Italian currency
26. Simplified
27. Inexorably
28. Raised marks on the skin
29. Skids
30. Iberian country
31. Feline
33. Assume a resting position
35. Anagram of "Pie"
37. Latin for "Will be"
39. Goaded
42. Ego
44. Rational
47. Gash
49. Accumulated
52. Black
53. Traditional Indian music
55. Freezes
56. Snare
57. Queen of the gods (Greek mythology)
58. Neither good nor bad
59. A city in east-central France
60. Barks
62. Affirmative