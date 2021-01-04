ACROSS

1. Left or right

5. London's clock bell Big ___

8. Historical periods

12. Wading bird

13. A Christmas song

15. Withered

16. Gusto

17. Contend

18. Riffraff

19. Special

22. Three in Roman numerals

23. Earned Run Average

24. Coarse file

26. A figure of speech

29. Encircle

31. Hotel

32. Things you play

34. Ermine

36. A provable truth

38. Where birds live

40. Beige

41. Athletic endeavor

43. Make improvements to

45. Product of human creativity

46. A light rainstorm

48. Seldom

50. Ancient Biblical kingdom

51. Mat

52. Needlefish

54. Delicious

61. Regrets

63. Strange or spooky

64. A portable container

65. Vases

66. Keen

67. Not now

68. Restrain or lessen

69. Lair

70. Positive

DOWN

1. How big something is

2. An African wild goat

3. A thin flat circular plate

4. Admiration

5. City in Italy

6. Therefore

7. Person, place or thing

8. S

9. Inverse

10. Wild African sheep

11. Trailer truck

13. A language of Spain

14. Acquire knowledge

20. Snob

21. Falls behind

25. Location

26. Breaks

27. Confused

28. Chieftain

29. An organic compound

30. Linger or dally

31. Contingencies

33. Emergency Services Management

35. Egyptian king

37. Stepped

39. A large-headed turtle

42. 2 2 2 2

44. "Darn!"

47. Master of ceremonies

49. Orders

52. Meal

53. Nimbus

55. Absorb written material

56. Exhort

57. Comportment

58. Hawaiian island

59. Exploiter

60. Western Samoan monetary unit

62. South-southeast