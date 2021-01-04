ACROSS
1. Left or right
5. London's clock bell Big ___
8. Historical periods
12. Wading bird
13. A Christmas song
15. Withered
16. Gusto
17. Contend
18. Riffraff
19. Special
22. Three in Roman numerals
23. Earned Run Average
24. Coarse file
26. A figure of speech
29. Encircle
31. Hotel
32. Things you play
34. Ermine
36. A provable truth
38. Where birds live
40. Beige
41. Athletic endeavor
43. Make improvements to
45. Product of human creativity
46. A light rainstorm
48. Seldom
50. Ancient Biblical kingdom
51. Mat
52. Needlefish
54. Delicious
61. Regrets
63. Strange or spooky
64. A portable container
65. Vases
66. Keen
67. Not now
68. Restrain or lessen
69. Lair
70. Positive
DOWN
1. How big something is
2. An African wild goat
3. A thin flat circular plate
4. Admiration
5. City in Italy
6. Therefore
7. Person, place or thing
8. S
9. Inverse
10. Wild African sheep
11. Trailer truck
13. A language of Spain
14. Acquire knowledge
20. Snob
21. Falls behind
25. Location
26. Breaks
27. Confused
28. Chieftain
29. An organic compound
30. Linger or dally
31. Contingencies
33. Emergency Services Management
35. Egyptian king
37. Stepped
39. A large-headed turtle
42. 2 2 2 2
44. "Darn!"
47. Master of ceremonies
49. Orders
52. Meal
53. Nimbus
55. Absorb written material
56. Exhort
57. Comportment
58. Hawaiian island
59. Exploiter
60. Western Samoan monetary unit
62. South-southeast