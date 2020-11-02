ACROSS
1. Slow to learn
5. Emergency Services Management
8. Silent actor
12. A Great Lake
13. Desolate
15. Leave out
16. Is unwell
17. Utilization
18. Not closed
19. What country you're from
22. Registered Nursing Assistant
23. Harsh noise
24. Yield
26. Breed of penguin
29. Sputum
31. Third person singular female
32. Screams
34. Alleys
36. A short golf stroke
38. A month in the Jewish calendar
40. Singer ____ Domino
41. Regions
43. Lubricated
45. Golf ball support
46. A distinct feature or element
48. Measly
50. Rip
51. Double-helix molecules
52. A New Zealand parrot
54. Ruthlessly
61. Apprehends
63. Tranquility
64. An oil-rich bean or seed
65. City in Norway
66. Made easier to bear
67. "Backwards pose"
68. Noxious plant
69. Medical (abbrev.)
70. Puts on clothing
DOWN
1. Academic head
2. Murres
3. Sperm of fish
4. Next to
5. "Born Free" lioness
6. Secure against leakage
7. Wise men
8. Cow sound
9. Infuse
10. Comportment
11. A Sicilian volcano
13. Young rabbits
14. A two-masted sailing ship
20. Greasy
21. Shout
25. Unable to hear
26. A Hindu deity
27. Repugnant
28. Poet T.S. _____
29. Poem of praise written by King David
30. Metric unit of distance
31. Resort
33. Fifty-six in Roman numerals
35. South-southeast
37. Adhesive strip
39. Goaded
42. Line formed by joining 2 pieces
44. A citizen of Denmark
47. French pancake
49. Bragged (slang)
52. Be aware of a fact
53. Lack of difficulty
55. Package of 500 sheets of paper
56. A portable container
57. Frozen
58. Neither good nor bad
59. A city in east-central France
60. Barks
62. Turf