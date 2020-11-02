ACROSS

1. Slow to learn

5. Emergency Services Management

8. Silent actor

12. A Great Lake

13. Desolate

15. Leave out

16. Is unwell

17. Utilization

18. Not closed

19. What country you're from

22. Registered Nursing Assistant

23. Harsh noise

24. Yield

26. Breed of penguin

29. Sputum

31. Third person singular female

32. Screams

34. Alleys

36. A short golf stroke

38. A month in the Jewish calendar

40. Singer ____ Domino

41. Regions

43. Lubricated

45. Golf ball support

46. A distinct feature or element

48. Measly

50. Rip

51. Double-helix molecules

52. A New Zealand parrot

54. Ruthlessly

61. Apprehends

63. Tranquility

64. An oil-rich bean or seed

65. City in Norway

66. Made easier to bear

67. "Backwards pose"

68. Noxious plant

69. Medical (abbrev.)

70. Puts on clothing

DOWN

1. Academic head

2. Murres

3. Sperm of fish

4. Next to

5. "Born Free" lioness

6. Secure against leakage

7. Wise men

8. Cow sound

9. Infuse

10. Comportment

11. A Sicilian volcano

13. Young rabbits

14. A two-masted sailing ship

20. Greasy

21. Shout

25. Unable to hear

26. A Hindu deity

27. Repugnant

28. Poet T.S. _____

29. Poem of praise written by King David

30. Metric unit of distance

31. Resort

33. Fifty-six in Roman numerals

35. South-southeast

37. Adhesive strip

39. Goaded

42. Line formed by joining 2 pieces

44. A citizen of Denmark

47. French pancake

49. Bragged (slang)

52. Be aware of a fact

53. Lack of difficulty

55. Package of 500 sheets of paper

56. A portable container

57. Frozen

58. Neither good nor bad

59. A city in east-central France

60. Barks

62. Turf