ACROSS

1. Hemp cords

6. Stigma

10. Anagram of "Cabs"

14. Maguey

15. Vagabond

16. Jump up and down

17. Anagram of "Peril"

18. Burden

19. Shower

20. Hard unglazed brownish-red earthenware

22. Small island

23. Provisions

24. Leased

26. Indian dress

30. Veto

31. Long-haired wild ox

32. Baking appliance

33. Savvy about

35. Smacks

39. Barbed wire is one

41. Lamentable

43. Fervor

44. Flower stalk

46. What a person is called

47. Hasten

49. Genus of macaws

50. Alumnus

51. Preoccupy

54. Pleads

56. Back

57. Mistress of a château

63. Grotto

64. A musical pause

65. Unpack

66. Soon

67. Killer whale

68. Clamor

69. Classify

70. Romances

71. Oxygen and helium, for example

DOWN

1. Awestruck

2. Leer at

3. Twosome

4. Always

5. A pinnacle of ice

6. Acts of gun violence

7. Discourse

8. Border

9. Prayer beads

10. A light shower

11. Seashore

12. Fast

13. Studied intensely

21. Religious law

25. Where the sun rises

26. Couch

27. Affirm

28. Cleave

29. Unable to express yourself

34. Short amusing operas

36. Distant

37. Mountain lion

38. Toboggan

40. Colored part of an eye

42. Picture

45. Hot sauce

48. In the trust of a 3rd party

51. Killer whales

52. Keno

53. Enjoy

55. Catapulted

58. Protagonist

59. Dwarf buffalo

60. Nile bird

61. Schnozzola

62. X X X X

Tags