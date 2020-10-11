ACROSS
1. Hemp cords
6. Stigma
10. Anagram of "Cabs"
14. Maguey
15. Vagabond
16. Jump up and down
17. Anagram of "Peril"
18. Burden
19. Shower
20. Hard unglazed brownish-red earthenware
22. Small island
23. Provisions
24. Leased
26. Indian dress
30. Veto
31. Long-haired wild ox
32. Baking appliance
33. Savvy about
35. Smacks
39. Barbed wire is one
41. Lamentable
43. Fervor
44. Flower stalk
46. What a person is called
47. Hasten
49. Genus of macaws
50. Alumnus
51. Preoccupy
54. Pleads
56. Back
57. Mistress of a château
63. Grotto
64. A musical pause
65. Unpack
66. Soon
67. Killer whale
68. Clamor
69. Classify
70. Romances
71. Oxygen and helium, for example
DOWN
1. Awestruck
2. Leer at
3. Twosome
4. Always
5. A pinnacle of ice
6. Acts of gun violence
7. Discourse
8. Border
9. Prayer beads
10. A light shower
11. Seashore
12. Fast
13. Studied intensely
21. Religious law
25. Where the sun rises
26. Couch
27. Affirm
28. Cleave
29. Unable to express yourself
34. Short amusing operas
36. Distant
37. Mountain lion
38. Toboggan
40. Colored part of an eye
42. Picture
45. Hot sauce
48. In the trust of a 3rd party
51. Killer whales
52. Keno
53. Enjoy
55. Catapulted
58. Protagonist
59. Dwarf buffalo
60. Nile bird
61. Schnozzola
62. X X X X