CrossRoads Youth Center in Milford recently welcomed Bernadette Lowery as its new director.
The center welcomed its new director at a Spring Break Kick-Off celebration at Skater’s Paradise in Hoopeston March 24.
Lowery recently spoke with the Times-Republic about what she hopes to achieve in her new position.
Asked what drew her to the position, Lowery said she has worked with kids in the past and she just felt compelled to see what the program was all about.
“I felt that I can add a lot more activities that I know my kids are interested in and I’m kind of seeing that other kids are interested in,” she said. “Just to kind of enhance opportunities for kids in this town.”
Lowery has worked with children before through church activities like AWANA, Sunday School and VBS. She also previously worked for a modeling and talent agency in Oakbrook where she taught acting, modeling and skin and make-up.
Lowery, who spoke to the Times-Republic shortly after she was introduced as director in late March, said everyone has been very welcoming to her as program’s new director.
“Everyone’s been super welcoming, very encouraging,” she said. “The kids seem very excited to have a new director and some new activities going on.”
Lowery said the kids, some of whom she knew before getting involved but most of whom she recently just met, were enthusiastic about the idea of bringing in new people to the program.
“They just seem very grateful and excited and ready to bring in more friends which is super exciting for us,” she said.
Lowery said she wants to reach more youths in the community with the program.
“Really, what we want is to just see more faces,” she said.
Lowery is hoping to bring back some of the kids might of stepped away from the program in recent months while also bringing in new kids who can take part in the program.
“We’re trying to make things fun, safe, wholesome,” she said. “Just give everybody something to do afterschool. We just definitely want to encourage kids to give it a shot.”
Lowery said the age group for the program has also been expanded. Previously the age groups were second grade to tenth grade, but Lowery told the board she was willing to have kindergarten and first grade students in as well.
She said her own children are in that age group and will be there for activities so she figured they could invite their friends and help get more younger children involved with the program.
She hopes to use social media to help achieve the goal of getting the word out about the youth center.
The youth center’s Facebook page is Milford CrossRoads Youth Center which she hopes to utilize to showcase the activities the center has planned to hopefully get more youths interested.
Lowery highlighted some of the activities the center is offering for the month of April.
She said they had four classes scheduled for the month with the first being a kind of spa day where kids will learn about skin care tips and mini facials using natural ingredients pretty much everyone has in their kitchen.
Lowery said they would also be doing a crafting class, a no-bake baking class and an improv class.
She added that the center plans to offer some summer camps for kids.
Lowery said the details of these camps are still being worked on, but more information will be coming out on them in the future.
Currently, CrossRoads Youth Center meets at Imagine in Milford until the program’s new building in downtown Milford is constructed.