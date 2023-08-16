Covington VFW Post #2395 has a new home.
The former post building was damaged in a fire on the evening of Aug. 27, 2021.
Post Commander Jeremy Claypool said while the fire was initially thought to be under control, it re-engulfed and was determined to be a total loss by the end of the night.
“We pretty much lost everything from American flags to guns to...everything that had been collected there for the years they’ve had it,” he said.
Post members were determined to rebuild.
“The process started on us rebuilding about six months later,” he said. “Many talks. Trying to find contractors to do it. Many ideas. Finally, last November 2022, we voted on rebuilding on the original spot.”
Claypool said they built a 50-foot by 60-foot building with a carport in front and a cement deck in back. Inside, the post features a canteen, a main area that can be rented out for special occasions and used for post and auxiliary meetings.
He said the post meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. while the Auxiliary post meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month.
Claypool said he’d like to see the post offer a family-oriented atmosphere so that post members, auxiliary and the community, when they come to the post, can bring bring their families and enjoy a nice meal.
He said he’d like to present kids’ nights where the post can offer bounce houses and other activities for kids to do outside the post. Beyond this, he said they could host Easter egg hunts and possibly project movies on the side of the building.
For adults, Claypool said they plan to offer casino nights, euchre nights, bingo and raffles.
“We’re a non-profit, so any money that we make, we’re not making money to make money we’re making money to give to the community and veterans around Fountain County,” he said.
Claypool said the community has responded pretty well to the efforts to rebuild the VFW.
“They’ve responded pretty well,” he said. “We have a lot of people interested in it. A lot of people ask questions. We applied for a grant from the Western Indiana Community Foundation and we were awarded $20,000 awarded from the Covington Community Foundation. We’re applying again for another grant to help us out more. We’ve had many people come down and stop by and offer their help. They’re excited for us to finish because they were afraid that the VFW would move on and close for good.”
Claypool said many VFW posts have closed nationwide and around their district.
He said it has been a struggle to remain active in the wake of the fire.
Claypool said VFW members had been meeting at the fire station before moving their meetings to the new Fountain County Annex Building in Covington.
He said many members that weren’t active are starting to get active again.
“We’re excited to start helping the veterans again,” he said. “Being able to do stuff for people in all the surrounding communities and do funeral ceremonies and flag ceremonies at parades. To get the tradition going again.”
Claypool said the post has 86 members.
The post plans to have an opening ceremony only for post members, Auxiliary members and district and state representatives from the VFW on Aug. 26.
The grand opening for the public will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 23.
Claypool said they plan to have food trucks, kids activities and the canteen will be open to serve drinks. He said they hope to have a band to provide live music around the airplane on-site.
“It’s going to be for everybody, for all the communities around,” he said.
Claypool said the construction of the new post building has been long anticipated.
“It’s been a long anticipated thing,” he said. “It’s been a long two years. We’ve had our struggles. We’ve climbed a lot of mountains. We’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Claypool believes the VFW nationwide is changing for the better.
“It’s changing for the better,” he said. “It’s making it more useful for guys my age. I’m 43 years old and I became the commander about 2 years ago. I’m not saying it’s an easy road, but it’s fun. We’re working hard to bring back everything that they used to do in the past. I’m excited about it and so is everybody else. I can’t wait until people are coming in and helping us out so we can help out the communities.”