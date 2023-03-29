The Covington Business Association will present its first Home and Garden Show from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1 at the Fountain County Fairgrounds.
CBA Member Doug Wallace said he was inspired to look into presenting a Home and Garden Show when he noticed that there were a lot of people posting on Facebook looking for information on contractors, plumbers and HVAC technicians regarding projects at their homes.
He said a show like this would be a good way to give people a chance to connect with contractors and get an idea of the services they offer.
Wallace said the rest of the CBA liked the idea of doing a home and garden show and they went from there.
The show will feature more than 40 vendors along with activities like touch-a-truck where kids will be able to get a close-up look at a police car, ambulance and fire truck.
Wallace said the response from the public and from vendors has been positive and he think there will be a good turnout for it.
He said the CBA hopes to turn the Home and Garden Show into an annual event.
Visit the Covington Business Association’s Facebook page for more information on the event.