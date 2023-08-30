Residents of Newton County took to the streets recently to go to “war” with local firefighters. The “Water Wars” event held by various fire departments in Newton County was inspired by a viral video from a small town and brought together local communities for a day of water-filled fun.
Kentland Fire Chief, Matt Wittenborn explained that after seeing videos of other towns engaging in water fights with kids, the county’s local fire fighters decided it would be a great way of engaging with the community.
The majority of all of the local fire departments participated in the county wide event.
“We invited the community to get their water guns, balloons, power washer, garden hose, whatever they had,” Wittenborn said. “We then went around with our sirens on so they could hear us coming, and if we saw folks out we’d stop and have a water fight with them.”
According to Wittenborn, the response was overwhelmingly positive, with both children and adults getting involved.
“When we saw the turnout, there was just as many kids as there were adults,” said Wittenborn. “We had a lot of positive response from the community. They had a lot of fun, not one negative response.”
Despite the scorching temperatures, which reached as high as the upper nineties, the community came out in full force to enjoy the festivities which took place over the course of two days.
For Kentland, the event culminated in a massive water fight at the Baton Park Community Center, where around 2000 water balloons were used with a turnout of around 150 kids, and 50 adults.
Wittenborn claims that the firefighters were the winners of the “Water War”, and reiterated on the amount of fun everyone had escaping the heat wave.
“We won the war for sure,” Wittenborn exclaimed, laughing. “The odds were kind of in our favor, we had more of the weaponry.”
When asked about the possibility of hosting the event again, Chief Wittenborn revealed that while there are no concrete plans, the positive response from the community makes it a possibility for the future.