JASPER COUNTY — A standoff with Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies led to an arrest of a Wheatfield man last week.
Steven C. Sowder, 34, of Wheatfield, was arrested after he barricaded himself in a residence 3 1/2 miles west of Wheatfield.
The incident began in the morning hours of Oct. 9 when JCSD responded to a request to check the well being of a person at a residence. The caller advised she had not heard from Sowder, who had failed to show up for work.
Deputies eventually made contact with Sowder, who seemed angry at the officers. The incident grew increasingly volatile when the caller asked that some personal items be removed from the residence.
While inside, Sowder armed himself with a firearm, reportedly telling officers that he had “bigger guns.” Eventually, everyone managed to exit the residence, leaving Sowder behind.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team arrived on the scene later after Sowder barricaded himself inside the residence. When negotiations failed and a search warrant was obtained, police decided to utilize chemical agents to get Sowder out of the home.
He eventually left the home and quickly ascended on the officers outside, according to a police report.
Sowder refused to obey commands being given by the officers and approached them in an aggressive manner. Eventually, officers got Sowder under control and took him into custody. But while doing so, Sowder injured two deputies, attempting to strangle one and striking another.
All injuries were minor.
Once the search warrant was successfully served, officers found several weapons inside the residence.
Sowder has been charged with attempted murder (Level 1 felony), criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon (Level 3 felony), two charges of battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer (Level 5 felony), two charges of resisting law enforcement and drawing a weapon (Level 6 felony) and strangulation (Level 6 felony).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
JCSD officers were assisted at the scene by members of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Drug Task Force, Rensselaer Police Department, DeMotte Police Department, Indiana State Police, Wheatfield Fire Department and Wheatfield Ambulance Service.