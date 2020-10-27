JASPER COUNTY — While the mask debate rages on across the country and here in Jasper County, a fifth COVID related death was recorded on Friday, Oct. 23. Positive tests are on the rise as the temperatures drop and people stay inside, just as the regular flu season begins.
The county numbers have been increasing faster than they did in the spring, with 12 new positive cases recorded on the 21st, 20 on Friday with 51 new individuals tested, Monday, those number rose to 24 new positive cases and 67 new tests recorded, leaving the county with a high positivity rate of 10.4%, higher than the 7-day positivity rates for both the more populated neighbors, Lake and Porter County.
Newton County had a posted 7-day positivity rate on Monday of 12.5% with one new case reported and 14 new tests added. The numbers recorded on Oct. 26 added 19 new cases, 52 new tests and brought the positivity rate to 12.1%.
As Kankakee Valley planned to host their first sectional football game, County Health Officer Dr. Marianne Nelson sent a letter asking that only parents or two people for each team member be allowed to attend the game due to the rising number of cases in the county. She also asked that there be no band or cheerleaders at the Friday night game against Culver.
In her message, Nelson wrote, “Our goal is to decrease the spread of the virus, keep everyone safe, keep our schools and businesses open, and continue keeping the children active in sports. The way to decrease our numbers is to continue to wear masks, social distance, and practice good hand hygiene. We are asking everyone to continue to be diligent when out in public, please wear your masks, social distance, and wash your hands.”
She released the statement after the county’s community spread risk rose to orange, denoting a medium to high risk of community spread in the county. The Indiana State Health Department posts the data on its website, updating each day at noon eastern time, with statistics listed by the county and totals for the state. The website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/, also shows reported numbers for long term care facilities and schools. The Kankakee Valley schools report to the state each Friday.
A post on the county health department’s Facebook page states, “A few things to remember during this pandemic, if you are feeling sick and/or are experiencing Covid symptoms, PLEASE STAY HOME and do not venture out into the community until your symptoms have resolved. If you test positive you yourself need to isolate away from your friends and family for 10 days and anyone living in your household needs to quarantine for 14 days. Isolation means to stay in a separate room away from family members and stay home. To quarantine means to stay home.
“If you are identified as a close contact, having a negative test result will not decrease quarantine time.
“If you have symptoms, please get tested! Please visit www.coronavirus.in.gov for a list of the nearest testing facilities.”
A letter sent to parents and guardians from the Kankakee Valley School Corporation stated, “As we enter into the second grading period, we encourage everyone to continue to follow the Indiana Department of Health and CDC guidelines. Since Saturday, Oct. 17, we were notified of three individuals testing positive in our school district. KVIS, KVMS, and KVHS each had one positive case. Our nurses and administration immediately did contact tracing, contacted the Jasper County Health Department, and the State of Indiana contact tracing center.”