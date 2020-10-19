Suet should be a staple at every birder's feeding station year-round, simply because it attracts the greatest variety of birds, including some birds that don't eat other feeder foods. Suet is one of the best bird foods, one of the easiest to provide and one of the most economical to add to your feeding station. Sounds simple, but suet can be complex when you consider the many options offered by bird-products makers and retailers. With all the options available, now is the time to assess and adjust the options to attract birds that might be missing from your yard.
Suet attracts and benefits species of birds that belong to a variety of groups, including woodpeckers, nuthatches, wrens, jays, finches, sparrows, and more. One specialized suet option has attract 152 different species and the people making it are counting!
Some people think of suet as a winter food, but it has long been heralded by birders as important year-round fare. Suet is a natural food utilized by birds in the wild anytime they can find it.
In nature, suet (animal fat) is provided by animal carcasses; and most suet products are made from rendered beef or other fat, then infused with additives such as seeds, fruits, nuts, berries, peanut butter, dried insects or mixes of these ingredients. Plain animal fat can be used but it’s much more convenient to just buy it prepackaged into shapes which fit feeders made specifically to hold suet cakes for the birds at backyard feeding station. There are several types.
NO-MELT SUET
There are suet blends called "no-melt" suets that are also known as "summer suet," although many people prefer these no-melt suets year-round. No-melt suets tend to be made of a suet blend with the consistency of a hard dough and are considered the cleanest and easiest suet mixes to use.
HOT PEPPER SUET
Just as birds are attracted to suet, so are squirrels. That's a plus for some people, but squirrels can create problems for other birders. When squirrels dominate your suet feeder, there's a simple suet solution - Hot Pepper Suet! Suet infused with a spicy-hot chili powder is hated by squirrels and other mammals but it has no effect on birds. I’ve used it and found my birds show no preference for other suet options when compared.
SUPER SUET
Several companies make suet cakes which vary from rectangular squares shaped from rendered fat, to blends which sounds like an ultimate suet combo, a Super Suet containing roasted peanuts, almonds, pecans, walnuts, mealworms, and calcium with the requisite beef fat to create a high level of fats and protein for the birds.
BARK BUTTER
There’s another suet product called bark butter. This unique suet can be spread on the bark of a tree, on a pole or used in specially made Bark Butter feeders. This is the product one producer has tracked to have attracted over 150 species - so far!
SUET FEEDERS
A suet feeder can be a simple "suet cage" with a hinged opening. The caged is hung from a hook, pole, or branch. These are the feeders I use all season and when the birds are really piling in, I make sure there’s two of them at my station. Compared to other feeders, suet feeders are easy to use and very inexpensive.
Providing suet is a basic element of feeding birds; no feeding station should be without suet to attract and benefit the most diverse group of birds in a simple, clean, economical way. In fact, if you have a small space, a suet feeder may be the perfect “beginning” feeder to get started with feeding birds or for individuals wanting to feed birds but maintain a minimum feeder footprint in their yard.