RANTOUL — Gary Knight has been in the car-selling business for almost a half-century, and he’s never seen anything like recent times.
New vehicles are difficult to get.
“It’s been awful for two-and-a-half years,” Knight said. “I’ve been in this business going on 49 years. I’ve done the Jimmy Carter years, the 9/11 time, the financial meltdown of ’08-’09. This is by far the worst I’ve had to deal with for inventory. It’s really hard to manage right now. It’s ridiculous.”
The primary culprit: the computer-chip shortage, and the problem doesn’t appear to be going away soon.
Knight, owner and president of Carmack Car Capitol in Danville and Capitol Car Credit in Rantoul, said that in good times he would have 160 new vehicles on his lot. Now, he’s got “maybe 15.”
“Cars are just impossible to get,” Knight said. “There’s no light at the end of the tunnel.”
Rick Shields, owner/manager of Shields Auto Center in Rantoul and Shields Automart of Paxton, said the number of new vehicles on his lot is similar.
“It’s not improving any,” Shields said. “There’s still chip issues, still some supplier constraints on different options.”
Shields said his company is living off of sold orders, but sometimes those new vehicles take months to arrive.
“Ford got to the point where they had to shut the order bank down,” Shields said. “This year, there were only a couple of car lines for Ford the last month that I could even order anything from.”
Shields said the process is “a lot slower” than the old method.
Ford was the first vehicle maker that would lock in the price and not hike it despite higher manufacturing costs down the road.
“That was one of the fears with the interest rates rising: What is my price going to do?” Shields said.
General Motors wasn’t as cooperative, at least initially.
“For the longest time, they wouldn’t even acknowledge a sold order, really,” Shields said. “If you had a sold order, they basically let every dealer work on their allocation. You had to fill your sold order with your stock allocation.”
The carmaker has since changed that policy and offered price protections similar to Ford and Chrysler.
Said Shields, “Some of these vehicles had increased $2,000 more than when they ordered them with Ford and Chrysler, but (the customer) didn’t have to pay the higher amount” when they did a sold order.
In years past, Shields’ new and used inventory was about 50-50. Now, 90 percent of the vehicles on the Shields lots are used.
“They’re still building them and parking them in fields” until chips arrive, Shields said. “In some cases, it takes four months to get through those fields to get the chips in.”
Forecasters expected new-vehicle sales to fall about 20 percent due to short supply this year.
G.M. said its U.S. deliveries of new vehicles declined 15 percent in the second quarter from a year ago. Toyota Motor Corp. reported a 23 percent drop in U.S. sales.
G.M. sold 582,401 cars and light trucks from April to June. That’s a drop from 688,236 a year earlier. Toyota sold 531,105, down from 688,813. Honda’s U.S. sales declined by 51 percent to 239,789 vehicles.
The chip shortage caused G.M. factories to hold 95,000 vehicles manufactured without certain electric components that were in short supply.
Knight said Honda and Hyundai said it could be another 15 months “before we see any relief.”
Used vehicles are in high demand.
“There’s no trade-ins,” Knight said, “and if you go to the auction to buy used cars, it’s almost ridiculous what you’ve got to pay. We go to the internet and live auctions everyday. We have a guy in St. Louis going to auctions.
“I’m paying more wholesale for a 2-year-old car than it sold for brand new. It’s supply and demand.”
Knight said something has to give.
“People have to have cars,” he said. “We don’t have subways and trains. The average U.S. fleet is 12.5 years old as people hang on to them longer. It’s not going to last forever. You have to buy a car.”
Knight wonders how the higher interest rates will affect sales.
In years past, Knight said his dealerships kept a used-vehicle inventory of 150 to 200. Today, it’s 75 to 100.
“We have two or three a week” that come in, he said.
One recently was from a man whose wife’s grandmother died and had a nice car. They didn’t need it anymore and got a good price for it.
“I even bought an ’05 the other day,” Knight said. “Hard to believe, a 17-year-old car. I wouldn’t buy much older than that.”
Shields said the best used vehicles are off-lease ones that are 2 to 4 years old and normally have around 30,000 miles.
Due to the chip shortage, Shields said that, on occasion, manufacturers will ship vehicles that don’t have all the functions operational such as a rear heated-seat control. In those cases, they will offer a price credit. They can activate them later.
The primary reasons for the worldwide chip shortage are the growing demand for them in automobiles, laptops and other electronic devices, and not enough factories to produce the chips.
The COVID-19 pandemic depleted inventories as workers were not on the job, and the industry has not caught up.
The global auto industry lost an estimated $210 billion in 2021 due to the chip shortage, according to AlixPartners.
Manufacturers of semiconductor chips appear to be waiting on Congress to come through with $52 billion in funding before they agree to build new manufacturing plants in the United States.
The world’s third-largest maker of semiconductor wafers, Taiwan’s GlobalWafers, announced plans to build a $5 billion factory in the U.S. on Monday — but only if the government helps pay for it.
Congress passed the CHIPS Act, which proposed allocating the money in January 2021 but did not allocate funding for it.
“People don’t realize how many chips some of these vehicles have in them,” Shields said. “I think an F-150 has at least 1,400 chips in it. It could be up to 1,700, whereas like an iPhone has like 17 chips.
“Hopefully they can come out with a new type of chip that can commonize the chips all throughout the vehicle. It seems like if they have one particular chip for one function, if that’s in short supply, it causes havoc.”
Shields said sales of trucks and SUVs remain strong.
Knight said the higher price of gas has slowed SUV and truck sales somewhat at his dealerships.
“Fuel efficiency is a big thing,” he said. “We’re all looking for 30- and 40-mile-per-gallon vehicles. Everybody’s got that on their mind when they walk on the lot. That’s the first thing out of their mouth: ‘How many miles per gallon will this vehicle get?’”
Shields said there has been a great deal of interest in electric vehicles, but he has been disappointed in their allocation.