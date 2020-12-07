Dec. 12
Dec 12th: 9:00-11:00 AM Santa Claus is coming to the Newton County Fairgrounds. Visitors are to enter through the North entrance and line up drive-through-style at the Fair Office. Each household needs to arrive in their own car, and all visitors must remain in your own vehicle until it is your turn to see Santa. Santa will be waiting at the ticket booth! Children can talk to Santa through the plexiglass, then turn around and smile big for pictures! Please exit through the South gate as soon as your visit is over.
Dec. 14
There will be a board meeting of the Newton County Health Department on Monday Dec. 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Government Center in Morocco and is open to the public.
Dec. 14
Agencies and organizations seeking funding sources for this next fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 may apply to the Coalition for a Drug Free Newton County until December 14, 2020. Contact the Coalition for an application at: Coalition for a Drug Free Newton County, 1123 W 250 N, Morocco, IN 47963 or email gbell@icloudmailusa.com or call 219-863-8455.