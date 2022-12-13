DANVILLE, IL — City of Danville and Vermilion County economic officials are still trying to get more information on why a theater chain that showed the only first-run movies in that area abruptly opted to pull out of the community.
Tim Dudley, president of Vermilion Advantage, a chamber of commerce/economic development organization, said Monday afternoon he was attempting to get someone to explain to him why the closing happened.
It took Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. to let the public know the AMC Classic Village Mall 6 theater would be closing. A post on his Facebook page during the weekend indicated the planned closure caught him by surprise.
A sign on the front door of the theater Monday morning confirmed it had permanently closed. There would be no more movies shown there — at least by the AMC chain. It said the nearest AMC Classic location was in Crawfordsville, Ind.
Sunday was the final day of operation. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Violent Night” and “Strange World” were among the movies showing.
Officials at Village Mall and The Tabani Group of Dallas, Texas, owner of the mall, did not respond to requests for comment.
AMC spokesman Ryan Noonan confirmed the theater had ended operations.
“AMC regularly evaluates its locations and potential opportunities outside of its circuit, and makes decisions to close or acquire locations on a theatre-by-theatre basis based on what will best strengthen the company going forward,” Noonan said.
“All theater associates have been offered the opportunity to
continue their AMC employment at another location,” Noonan said in an email.