STEM Educational Items Available
STEM educational items are beginning to arrive!
Available to Clifton card holders only.
Items check out for one week.
Visit the library for more details. Watch future newsletters for more items
coming soon.
Items include:
- Math Mat Challenge Talking Floor Mat
- Learning Games, 2 Levels of Difficulty. Ages 4 & up
- Math Shark Handheld electronic math game. 8 Games. Ages 6 & up
- Multiplication Master Electronic Flash Card Ages 6 & up
- FlasbDash A memory building light game. Ages 6 & up
- Funshpiel Toddler Tablet Electronic Pad for learning letters and numbers. Ages 3 & up
Halloween Coloring Contest
The contest is open to all students in all schools.
Pre-school thru fifth grade.
Any medium may be used: crayons, markers, paint, etc.
Embellishments may be added: stickers, googly eyes, dry noodles, etc. However, please do not use glitter.
Return to Clifton Public library by Oct. 29.
May use book drop to return picture. One overall winner. Small prize awarded.
Library Closing
The library will be closed Oct. 11 for Columbus Day.
Library Services
Color Copies .50
B&W Copies .20
DVD/CD cleaning $1 (per disc side)
Lamination/Binding (for a fee)
Fax Machine $1 per page
Crosscut Shedder- no cost, moderate use
150 East Fourth Ave. Clifton, IL 60927
HOURS: Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri. 2:00-7:00pm
Tues: 10 a.m.-noon, 2-5 p.m.
Sat: 9 a.m.-noon
Facebook: cliftonillinoislibrary
Instagram @cliftonilpubliclibrary
Phone & Fax: (815) 694-2069
Email: cliftonpubliclibil@gmail.com