Construction projects are currently underway along the main drag of Clifton.
Clifton Mayor Randy Gigl discussed the current project along with some future projects the village has planned during an interview April 14.
Gigl said the state is currently replacing Old US Highway 45 in Clifton.
He said the state deems the road non-essential so it’s taken years to get it replaced.
While they are replacing the street, Gigl said, they are also making the crosswalks along it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Gigl said once the state gets all of the corners done, they plan to pave the street all the way through town.
He said they planned to start in Chebanse and go all the way through Clifton during this phase of the project.
Gigl said the completion date the state gave for all of the work on this project was July 11, however, he said, the weather will play a factor in how quickly the work gets done.
While that would be the extent of the work the state will be doing on sidewalks in Clifton, Gigl said the village is looking at other projects as well.
He said the village has been putting in a walking path from the south end to the north end of town for the past 10 years or so.
Gigl said the village is working on a streetscape grant with the help of Neil Piggush, of Piggush Engineering.
He said it’s a $2 million streetscape grant and if the village gets chosen for it the grant will contribute towards connecting the walking paths.
Gigl said there is a north end walking path and a south end walking path along the railroad tracks, but they’re not currently connected as the area between them would require some complex work to connect them.
He said the grant would allow the village to connect the two paths.
“The sidewalks you see now, while they’re working on the ADA, they’re connecting them, but, at some point, they will all be replaced. But it’s going to take a grant,” he said. “$2 million, as I understand, does not go a long way, but it’ll beautify our main street, our business area, but it goes fast.”
Gigl said the village is also working on a project west of town.
He said they want to connect the subdivision to the rest of town with a sidewalk.
Currently, he said the subdivision is only connected with a road meaning that any foot traffic has to walk on the road to get into the rest of the village.
“We’re trying to make them a path that they can walk on,” he said.
Gigl said the project will be going up for bid in the future.
Gigl also provided some information about another project the village is working on.
He said Iroquois County provided the village nearly $90,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Gigl said the funds will be used to put in a new pool liner at the community’s swimming pool.
He said the weather has to stay consistently warm for six days when the liner is installed, so when the company that the village has contracted to do the work feels they have reached those temperatures, they will install the liner.
Gigl said when he spoke with the county board about the project and told them the cost, they offered the ARPA funds to pay for it.
“I was very pleased,” he said.