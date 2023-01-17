PESOTUM — A 27-year-old Clifton man was injured when the truck tractor semi-trailer he was driving overturned on U.S. 45 south of Pesotum Jan. 13.
Illinois State Police said Oscar P. Frantz was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
Frantz was traveling on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he left the roadway and over-corrected, causing the rig to overturn in the roadway near the Champaign County/Douglas County line about 8:16 a.m. Both northbound and southbond lanes were closed.
The northbound lane was reopened about 12:30 p.m.
Seven troopers responded to the crash scene.
Frantz was issued a citation for improper lane usage.