I’ve had the great privilege to cover the Hoopeston area for The Chronicle for the past 14 years.
In that time I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many interesting, kind people who welcomed me in to their homes and businesses and gave the me the chance to share their stories with my readers.
Sadly this will be the final edition of The Chronicle.
I was hired to serve as a reporter for The Chronicle right after graduating from Eastern Illinois University and to say I was nervous about taking the role would be a great understatement.
While I had lived only a short drive north of Hoopeston in Milford for most of my life, I really hadn’t spent much time in Hoopeston prior to being hired at The Chronicle so it took me quite a while to get acclimated to the community.
I’ve been with the paper so long and accumulated so many memories, it’s hard to separate out many memories from near the start of my time with the paper, but one memory does stand out clearly.
It was a few weeks after I had been hired and I hadn’t really gotten out into the community much at that time. One of the first real big events I covered was at the Multi-Agency. I don’t recall what was actually going on, I just remember there were a lot of people there.
Anyway, I remember Chalmers Flint, who was director there at the time, welcomed me to the Multi-Agency and the community and made a point of introducing me to the crowd.
While I was caught off guard being introduced to so many new people at once, this moment helped me feel like I was a part of the community and helped me move forward in my development as a reporter.
In the years since then I’ve had the chance to meet so many people who have made me feel right at home in Hoopeston and I appreciate every one of them.
While I would love to list out all of the people who have helped me in my career at The Chronicle, the list would simply be too long and I know I’d wind up forgetting to mention everyone.
So let me just say thank you to all of you. Your help has been greatly appreciated.
I would like to give a special thank you to the Hoopeston Area School District.
One of my early goals in terms of coverage plans for The Chronicle was to provide the best possible coverage of the school system as possible. I felt the school is the heart of a community and it was the newspaper’s responsibility to ensure everyone knew about the hard work and dedication that teachers, staff and administrators put in every day.
I tried to get as much coverage of school news in each week’s edition as I could and I wouldn’t have been able to do that without the cooperation of district teachers, administrators, staff and students.
So, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all for putting up with me.
I also want to thank all of the students who worked for The Chronicle in various capacities over the years.
I’m sure there many other people and organizations I should thank, but I don’t want this letter to run on, so I’ll simply move on.
As for my future, I’ll still be in the community since I have no intention of moving. I’ll be working for some of our sister papers around the region, so you’ll probably see me out with my camera from time-to-time.
I’ll end this letter by reiterating how much of a pleasure and an honor it has been to serve this community for the past 14 years. Thank you all so much.