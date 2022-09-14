Those who suspect that public officials view taxpayers as little more than chickens to be plucked got some evidence recently when a state appeals court ruled that the city of Chicago subjected motorists to sham trials in order to collect fine money.
A trial judge dismissed the lawsuit challenging how the city collected fines from motorists who received “distracted driving” traffic tickets.
But in a unanimous ruling, the First District Appellate Court overruled that finding and sent the case back to the trial court.
The decision opens the door for a class-action lawsuit that could force the city to repay $10 million in fines and forgive another $10 million in fine money owed.
The court ruled that the city adjudicated distracted-driving tickets in an administrative court that had no legal authority to hear the cases and gave ticketed motorists no chance to defend themselves.
“A lack of jurisdiction is fatal to a case — if jurisdiction is lacking, any subsequent judgment is rendered void,” wrote Justice Jesse Reyes.
Evidence revealed that Chicago city officials used enforcement for “distracted driving” — talking on a cellphone while driving — as a revenue-gathering measure. Once city officials were advised that the practice was illegal, police stopped issuing “distracted driving” tickets that would have to be heard in traffic court, with any resulting fine money having to be shared with the state and county.
Some motorists paid the $100 fine upfront. Others who challenged the tickets paid even more — $500 fines plus court costs.
Chicago lawyer Jacie Zolna, who filed the lawsuit, accused the city of falsely stating that the enforcement was necessary to enhance public safety.
“If it was all about safety, they’d still be writing these tickets today, but they aren’t,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times. “There was like a dozen of these tickets last year. They were issuing 45,000 a year before they got caught.”
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four motorists who were issued the “distracted driving” tickets.
Cook County Judge Pamela Myerson ruled the four had no legal standing — defined as a right to file a lawsuit because of an injury sustained.
But the appellate court rejected that decision because the four were fined by an administrative body that had “no power or authority to do so.”
The city’s “Department of Administrative Hearings” presided over the “distracted driving” cases until 2015, when it abandoned the practice “pursuant to the advice of legal counsel.”
The policy reversal was prompted by a federal lawsuit challenging the administrative adjudications.
The four plaintiffs filed their lawsuit in state court in 2017.
Municipalities have authority to “administratively adjudicate” ordinance violations with two exceptions.
They cannot do so for proceedings not within their statutory or home-rule power or for “any offense under the Illinois Vehicle Code.”
Revenue-hungry municipalities have been tempted to use traffic enforcement as a revenue source. Red-light cameras that issue citations for rolling-stop-sign violations are the best-known example.
Lesser known is the now-abandoned technique of targeting motorists talking and/or texting on their cellphones. The no-talking/texting laws actually were passed to improve traffic safety.
The court’s lengthy opinion went into great detail regarding the powers of municipalities to use their home-rule authority.
But the appellate court said the legal issue — the power of administrative courts to hear these case — was “simple.”
“Acceptance of the city’s position would violate a bedrock principle of law: that a court, or an agency, can only act where it has jurisdiction to do so,” Reyes wrote.