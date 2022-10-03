WHEATFIELD – The Kankakee Valley Cheerleading team recently held a mini-camp for younger children interested in learning more about cheerleading. The two night camp culminated in a performance with the high school cheerleading teams under the Friday night lights at the KV versus Hobart football game.
The performance which took place during the first quarter of the game, featured the youngsters out on the track with their mentors, doing sideline cheers and chants, as well as some simple stunts and mounts.
Each of the young charges were grinning ear-to-ear as they performed, often stopping to wave to a parent or relative in the stands.
Children ranging in grades kindergarten through eighth were eligible to take part in the camp and all received a commemorative T-shirt to wear for the performance. About 40 children participated in the event.