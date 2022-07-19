CHAMPAIGN — Illinois running back Chase Brown was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday. The Illini junior was one of 13 Big Ten players on the preseason list.
Brown is coming off a 1,000-yard season in 2021 after leading Illinois with 170 carries for 1,005 yards and five touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back finished third in the Big Ten last season at 100.5 rushing yards per game and was fifth in the conference and 29th nationally at 5.9 rushing yards per carry.
Brown had a pair of 200-yard games last season to join Howard Griffith (1990) and Rashard Mendenhall (2007) as the only players in Illinois history with multiple 200-yard games in a single season.
He rushed for a career-high 257 yards on 26 carries to beat Charlotte and 223 yards on 33 carries in the win against No. 7 Penn State.
The Big Ten’s other dozen Maxwell Award nominees included three from Ohio State and two from Michigan State.
The full list includes Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Michigan running back Blake Corum, Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Jayden Reed, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Northwestern running back Evan Hull, Ohio State quarterback, C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.
The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the top player in college football as voted upon by NCAA coaches, Maxwell Football Club members and media members across the country. The last three winners were Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.