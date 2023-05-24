The Charles Forrest American Legion Post 228 will host a special free viewing of the PBS documentary “OVER THERE: Hoosier Heroes of the Great War” May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sterling Christian Church.
Charles Harrison Forrest, the namesake of the Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288, was from Veedersburg. He was killed in action October 17, 1918. Forrest is featured in the film along with five other soldiers and one nurse, all of whom were from Indiana and served in World War I.
‘ Veedersburg’s very own Emmy award-winning filmmaker Jo Throckmorton, producer and director of “Over There: Hoosier Heroes of the Great War” (which will air on Indiana PBS Broadcast Station Network, as well as stations in Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois), has been nominated by the Directors Guild of America for Outstanding Directorial Achievement.
He produced and directed a major film for a museum installation at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in Romagne-sous-Montfaucon, France, in 2016, which led to the production of this documentary. Jo has also received the award for best documentary by the Society of Professional Journalists for his work on “Hard Life.”
Following the film, the post hopes to show additional footage of images from the National Archives, as well as photos from the French Shoot specific to Charles Forrest.
This truly is a one-of-a-kind viewing, with your opportunity to learn more about Veedersburg’s important history and meet or reconnect with Jo.
To learn more about Throckmorton visit blueacemedia.com/ and at facebook.com/JoThrockmortonFilmworks/.