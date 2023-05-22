Charles “Chuck” E. Leitzow, 75, Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away peacefully on May 9, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.
Chuck was born on Jan. 1, 1948, in Rensselaer, to parents Arthur Leitzow and Laura Starkweather Leitzow of Brook. Chuck was Jasper County’s first baby of the new year in 1948! Chuck’s great-aunt and uncle, Minnie and Abe Heck raised him in Goodland. Chuck always looked up to his older brother Clarence Leitzow who had already joined the Navy, so at the young age of 17, Chuck too joined the Navy where he went on to receive his high school diploma in 1966. Chuck concluded his 20-year career as a Chief Petty Officer, in computer programming for the U.S. Government retiring in 1984. Chuck’s commitment to the U.S. military did not end when he retired, he spent the next 20 years working for Peterson and Shriver Air Force Bases as a civilian, retiring again after 20 more years!
Chuck married his first wife, Linda Leitzow in Colorado Springs, she preceded him in death in 2018. They had two children, Robert (Judy Brown) Leitzow and Stephen Leitzow, who both reside in Colorado Springs.
In 2020, Chuck was reunited with the girlfriend he had in high school when he left to join the Navy. Although they had not seen each other for 50+ years, once they reunited, they were not apart another day until Chuck passed away. Chuck and Diane Clifton Provo Leitzow were married in Colorado Springs, on July 7, 2021, she survives him. Chuck and Diane were able to spend the last few years together making wonderful memories, exploring both Colorado and back home in Indiana, joining in family reunions and reuniting with life-long friends. Chuck loved and treated Diane’s children as his own, Latisha Provo and Sarah Griffin. Combined they have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
We will honor Chuck’s life and his life-long commitment to the US Navy on Thursday, June 1, with a service at Swan Law Funeral Directors in Colorado Springs beginning at 11 a.m. Following the service, we will proceed to Pikes Peak National Cemetery for a military honors service at 1 p.m.