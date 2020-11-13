The City of Watseka’s annual lighted Christmas parade will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 27, according to information from the chamber. This year’s theme is “Santa’s Helpers”. The deadline to register for the parade is Nov. 20. Registration forms can be obtained at the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce office at 110 South Third Street in Watseka, at www.watsekachamber.org or on their Facebook page. Please note the revised parade route: The parade route will proceed north on Second Street, east onto Cherry Street, south onto Fifth Street, west onto Mulberry Street, south onto Fourth Street, west onto Washington Ave. where you may disperse.
For safety reasons, please do not throw or shoot anything from the vehicle or float. The group asks that no items even candy be distributed during the parade this year.
All entries must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The parade will not go downtown Walnut Street this year so that the group can promote safe social distancing. Prizes will be awarded in seven different categories. There is no entry fee to participate. Registrations of all kinds are being accepted. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree next to the post office on Walnut Street will take place at about 6:30 pm.
Santa will be in his house on Walnut Street following the parade on Nov. 27. Please plan to wear a mask and practice social distancing if you have any questions contact Amanda Hibbs at the Chamber office at 815-432-2416.