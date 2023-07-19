Read Your Way Back to School
Register on the library’s website or their Facebook page.
Log the books and minutes you read starting July 11-Aug. 5. Each week you can submit your totals through the library’s website or Facebook page.
For every 15 minutes you read, you will earn a school supply.
The more you read, the more supplies you get.
Final reading minutes due by 2 p.m. Aug. 5.
Supplies will be available for pick up on the following dates:
- Aug. 10 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Aug. 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Register visiting this link: https://forms.gle/6vziAk5BF6Cq2aoW8
Turn in your minutes by visiting: https://forms.gle/Ap7WcDF98oEsiQB39
Summer Hours:
Tuesday & Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am-8:00pm
Friday & Saturday 9:00am-2:00pm
Hours may change during holidays and school breaks.
Address: 1134 E. 3100 North Road Suite C. Clifton IL 60927
Phone: 815-694-2800
E-Mail: centralcitizens4@gmail.com