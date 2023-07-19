Read Your Way Back to School

Register on the library’s website or their Facebook page.

Log the books and minutes you read starting July 11-Aug. 5. Each week you can submit your totals through the library’s website or Facebook page.

For every 15 minutes you read, you will earn a school supply.

The more you read, the more supplies you get.

Final reading minutes due by 2 p.m. Aug. 5.

Supplies will be available for pick up on the following dates:

- Aug. 10 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

- Aug. 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

- Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Register visiting this link: https://forms.gle/6vziAk5BF6Cq2aoW8

Turn in your minutes by visiting: https://forms.gle/Ap7WcDF98oEsiQB39

Summer Hours:

Tuesday & Wednesday 9:00am-5:00pm

Thursday 9:00am-8:00pm

Friday & Saturday 9:00am-2:00pm

Hours may change during holidays and school breaks.

Address: 1134 E. 3100 North Road Suite C. Clifton IL 60927

Phone: 815-694-2800

E-Mail: centralcitizens4@gmail.com

