Friday October 29th, 2021 12:00 PM
Central Tots Storytime is a free program for all area preschoolers. Come enjoy stories, games, and crafts perfect for this age group. Children are encouraged to come in costume for a Halloween party on Friday, October 29. Registration is not required.
Wednesday November 3rd, 2021 3:30 PM
Middle school students are invited to join us for an art workshop on Wednesday, November 3, at 3:30 PM. All supplies will be provided. Please register by calling the library at 815-694-2800
Friday November 5th, 2021 10:00 AM
The Central Tots Storytime invites all area preschoolers to join us for stories, games, rhymes and other activities perfect for this age group. No registration is needed for this free program.
Saturday November 6th, 2021 9:30 AM
Come join us to create an autumn canvas painting on Saturday, November 6th. The library will provide the supplies and instruction to make your own painting. This program is free to CCLD card holders and $10 for non-residents. Sessions will be offered at 9:30 AM and 11:00 AM with limited seating at each session. Please call 815-694-2800 to register.
Library Hours:
Sunday: Closed
Monday-Thursday: 8 AM-8 PM
Friday: 8 AM-4 PM
Saturday: 9 AM-1 PM
Contact: (815) 694-2800
Website: www.ccld.org