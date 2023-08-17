VERMILLION COUNTY- A sentencing hearing was conducted Aug. 14 in Vermillion Circuit Court with Honorable Judge Robert M. Hall presiding, in the State of Indiana versus Jeremy Lock.
On May 23, 2023, Prosecutor Bruce Aukerman charged Jeremy Lock, age 38, Cayuga, with Child molestation (5 counts), incest, obstruction of justice and possession of child pornography. On August 14, 2023, Lock pleaded guilty to all charges.
Vermillion Circuit Court Judge Robert M. Hall sentenced Jeremy Lock to five counts of child molestation, with 40 years on each count to run consecutive to each other. One count incest, 12 years to run concurrent to the child molestation, for a total of 200 years to be served at the Indiana Department of Correction.
Putnamville Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn was the lead investigator. District Commander Lieutenant David Cox commended Trooper Hahn on a thorough investigation making Vermillion County and the State of Indiana a safer place for children to live.
Charges are still pending against Angela Lock.