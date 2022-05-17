The Cavaliers defeated the North Newton Spartans 10-3 to improve to 9-5 and 8-0 in the MWC in baseball action May 12. Below is the 8th inning recap provided by Jeff LeBeau, Athletic/Transportation Director, Tri-County School Corporation. Eric Zarse's "bunt single" was a suicide squeeze giving the Cavs a 4-3 win.
Ground Out
| 3 Outs
In play.J Schemerhorn grounds out, second baseman B Rainford to first baseman M Barry.
Single
| TRCN 10 - NRTH 3
In play.B Bahler singles on a line drive to center fielder. N Dahlenburg scores.
Ground Out
| TRCN 9 - NRTH 3
| 2 Outs
Courtesy runner N Dahlenburg in for K Bahler, Lineup changed: A Colovos in at pitcher, Ball 1, K Lawson scores on wild pitch, X Cantrell advances to 3rd on the same pitch, N Dahlenburg advances to 2nd on the same pitch, Strike 1 looking, In play.J Nevitt grounds out, shortstop P Barry to first baseman M Barry. X Cantrell scores. N Dahlenburg advances to 3rd.
Walk
| TRCN 7 - NRTH 3
Foul, Foul, Ball 1, Ball 2, Ball 3, Ball 4.K Bahler walks, M Levy pitching. E Zarse scores. K Lawson advances to 3rd. X Cantrell advances to 2nd.
Walk
Ball 1, Ball 2, Ball 3, Ball 4.X Cantrell walks, M Levy pitching. E Zarse remains at 3rd. K Lawson remains at 2nd.
Single
| TRCN 6 - NRTH 3
Strike 1 looking, Foul bunt, In play.K Lawson singles on a line drive to left fielder E Gagnon. K Lawson advances to 2nd on the throw. C Ross scores. T Vandeveer scores. E Zarse advances to 3rd.
Single
| TRCN 4 - NRTH 3
Foul, In play.E Zarse singles on a bunt to pitcher M Levy. B Bahler scores. C Ross advances to 3rd. T Vandeveer advances to 2nd.
Walk
Ball 1, Ball 2, Ball 3, Strike 1 looking, Ball 4.T Vandeveer walks, M Levy pitching. B Bahler advances to 3rd. C Ross advances to 2nd.
Single
Strike 1 swinging, In play.C Ross singles on a pop fly to center fielder A Colovos. B Bahler held up at 2nd.
Strikeout
| 1 Out
Lineup changed: B Bahler in for left fielder C Anderson, Ball 1, Strike 1 swinging, Strike 2 looking, B Bahler steals 2nd, Strike 3 swinging.J Schemerhorn strikes out swinging, M Levy pitching. B Bahler remains at 2nd.
Walk
Lineup: C Anderson in for batter J Pearson, Ball 1, Ball 2, Ball 3, Strike 1 looking, Ball 4.C Anderson walks, M Levy pitching.