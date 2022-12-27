SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops in January as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms interested in strengthening their skills, growing their business and bidding on state projects. New and existing DBEs, as well as firms interested in becoming certified in the program are invited.
January workshop dates and topics are:
Jan. 10, 10 a.m. to noon: Basic Math for Estimating & Bidding Part 1
Jan. 12, 10 a.m. to noon: Basic Math for Estimating & Bidding Part 2Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to noon: Basic Math for Estimating & Bidding Part 3
Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to noon: Basic Plan Review
Jan. 24, 10 a.m. to noon: Marketing and Networking
Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to noon: IDOT EPAS System — SOIs
Future topics covered will include Excel estimating and bidding spreadsheet, bidding on the IDOT website, contracts, steps needed to be certified as a DBE firm and more.
Building Blocks of Success will continue through April. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops. Advance registration is required.
Questions can be directed to IDOT’s DBE Resource Center at (312) 939-1100.
As part of Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history. In implementing Rebuild Illinois, IDOT strives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, including contracting and workforce participation.
Administered by IDOT, the DBE program provides minorities, women and other eligible small businesses opportunities to participate in highway, transit and airport contracts that are federally and state funded. For more information on becoming a certified DBE and learning more about IDOT resources that are available, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/dbe.