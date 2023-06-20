SUMMER READING — Fight the summer slide with weekly educational programming for youth of all ages! The Brook Library is excited to offer in-person programming celebrating kindness, unity, and community for the 2023 Summer Reading season. Programming starts on June 5 and will run through the end of July with the following schedule:
Mondays at 10:00 am: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds)
Mondays at 1:00 pm: Teen Scene (6-12 grade)
Mondays at 3:00 pm: Story Hour (3-5-year-olds not attended K)
Tuesdays at 3:00 pm: Heyday Tuesday (3-5 grade)
Wednesdays at 3:00 pm: Wacky Wednesday (K-2 grade)
The library will also offer a reading challenge for children of all ages that can be completed at home. The Summer Reading Challenge includes book logging and activity challenges that can be completed either virtually through your Beanstack account or by completing paper logs available at the library. Parents can register their children for any and all of these activities at the library. The first 75 participants registered will receive a bag full of goodies! For more information, call 219-275-2471.
ADULT SUMMER READING RAFFLE – The Summer Reading Raffle is bigger and better than ever before! Adults are invited to participate in this fun program offering grand prizes such as a tabletop herb garden growing kit, Bluetooth speaker, s’mores maker, milkshake maker, diamond painting kit, propagation station, and more. Participants earn tickets to put toward the prizes of their choice by reading books, completing activities, and attending programs. Participants can participate virtually through their Beanstack account or by using a paper version available at the library. The Raffle will run June 1 through July 31 with winners being drawn in August.
FREE FOOD FOR KIDS — The Brook Library is partnering with South Newton Foods to offer healthy food choices the entire month of June! Free lunches will be offered to anyone under the age of 18, five days a week. Food pick up will be weekdays, June 5-23, at 11:30 am in McKinley Park.
FAMILY FLICK FRIDAY – Join the Brook Library for Family Flick Fridays! One Friday a month we will feature a G or PG-rated movie on our big screen. Admission is free, and we’ll even provide popcorn! This month’s feature will be on June 23 rd at 5:00 pm. To see what movie is playing or for more information, visit www.brook.lib.in.us or check us out on Facebook.
MAGIC DON’S WATER SHOW – Magic Don is back with his famous water show! Join the Brook Library for an evening of laughter and entertainment, and be ready to get wet! This free event will be on June 27 at 5:00 pm and is open to all ages.
COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE – Everyone is invited to come to the Brook Library on June 28th between the hours of 4:00 and 7:00 pm for a Community Open House! The library’s Board of Trustees and Library Director Krissy Wright will be there to chat with visitors about their vision for the library’s future. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call the library at 219-275-2471.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on July 17 at 5:00 pm.