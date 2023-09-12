CHILDREN PROGRAMMING – Our regular children programs are back starting in September with some new and exciting changes! The Brook Library is thrilled to offer in-person, STEM based programming for the 2023-2024 academic year. Programming starts on September 11 th and will run with the following schedule:
Mondays: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds) at 10:30 am
Mondays: Story Hour (3-5-year-olds not attended K) at 3:00 pm
Tuesdays: Heyday Tuesday (3 rd -5 th grade) at 4:00 pm
Wednesdays: Wacky Wednesday (K-2 nd grade) at 4:00 pm
Parents can stop by the library to register their children for these programs. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
KINDERGARTEN FAMILY FUN NIGHT – Catch the Brook Library at their stories and shadow station at South Newton’s Kindergarten Family Fun Night on September 14 th ! Food will be served starting at 6:00 pm with programs following at 6:30 pm.
FAMILY FUN DAY: GAMEPOLOOZA – On September 16 th at 10:30 am, bring a buddy or the entire family to the Brook Library for a fun morning of rivalry and for a chance to win a door prize! With an array of board games to choose from, there is sure to be something for everyone. For more information, please call 219-275-2471.
BOOK PUMPKIN – Join the Brook Library on September 19 th at 5:30 pm as they upcycle a used book into a rustic statement piece this fall! This free class is open to anyone aged 18 and older. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Call 219-275-2471 to reserve your place or for more information.
FAMILY FLICK FRIDAY – Join the Brook Library for Family Flick Fridays! One Friday a month we will feature a G or PG-rated movie on our big screen. Admission is free, and we’ll even provide popcorn! This month’s feature will be on September 22 nd at 5:00 pm. To see what movie is playing or for more information, visit www.brook.lib.in.us or check us out on Facebook.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on October 9 th at 5:00 pm.