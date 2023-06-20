As the Board of Trustees of the Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library prepares to draft its next Long-Range Plan, they are looking for input from the community. The public is invited to attend a Community Open House on Wednesday June 28 th between the hours of 4:00 and 7:00 pm. Trustees and Library Director Krissy Wright will be there to chat with visitors about their vision for the library’s future. Light refreshments will be available.
“We are always changing, adapting, and improving at the Brook Library while still remaining rooted in our traditions,” states Wright. “Since starting with the library in 2014, my main focus has been identifying and meeting the needs of our residents. We are more than a library. We are a community center and a vital resource for both our patrons and those that live in surrounding communities. By shedding the traditional library stereotype, we have grown in tremendous ways over the last 9 years, and we are working to create a long-range plan that will continue to drive that momentum in the years to come.”
Brook Library Trustees and staff completed several significant goals that were identified in their current Long-Range Plan that is set to expire at the end of 2023. The current plan evaluated five different aspects of the library and listed objectives for each of the following categories: facility, technology, services, operations, and collections. Wright hopes to keep the structure of the current plan to continue to build off of their progress while also identifying new needs and goals to spur new projects.
Wright states that community input is vital in such plans. “In order to meet the needs of the community, we need to know what those needs are,” says Wright. “No idea is too far-fetched. If there is a need, it is worthy of discussion. You would be amazed at what can happen when you are motivated and able to network with the right people. I think we’ve proven that over the last 9 years and will continue to do so in the coming years.”
Wright stressed that everyone is welcome to come to the Open House, not just current patrons, as the library is looking for input from everyone. For more information, call the library at 219-275-2471.