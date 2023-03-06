MONON - Bridgework on US 421 south of Monon will begin on March 13, with the road closure to last until mid-June. According to the Indiana Dept. of Transportation (INDOT) website, the bridge will be closed between SR 16 and US 24 over the Hoagland Ditch about 3.5 miles south of 16. Work is expected to be completed at or about June 19, at 7 p.m.
Traffic will be rerouted to the south from SR 16 east to SR 39, south to US 421 in Monticello and back west on US 24/421 to Reynolds.
Lane closures ongoing for wind farm work
Currently there will be one lane closed on US 421 between W 200 N and W 300 N (2 to 3 miles north of Reynolds) as utility work is in progress. The lane closure is expected to continue through June 1, 2024. The lane will be closed off and on during the weekdays while work is being done on the wind farm. INDOT asks drivers to reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Watch for flaggers and workers in the work zone and right of way.