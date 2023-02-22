North White wins against W. Central, loses to Pioneer
The North White Vikings took on West Central at Francisville Friday night, taking home a win with a score of 45 - 38.
Their Saturday night game at home was a loss against the Pioneers, who won with a final score of 55-41. Junior Dane Hood lead in scoring with 17 points, followed by Senior Artemio Benitez with 12. Kade DeBoard (junior) lead in rebounds with a total of 9, 4 were defensive rebounds. Benitez had 8 rebounds, 3 of which were defense, and Hood had 7, with 3 defensive rebounds.
The Vikings are now 5-16 overall and 2-4 in Midwest Conference games.
Tri-County lose to Clinton Prairie at home
The Cavaliers lost their hoe game Saturday night against Clinton Prairie with a soccer of 41- 62. Leading in scoring were Sophomore Riley Hughes with 11 points, followed by Senior Nate Corbin with 7 and Junior Eric Zarse with 6. Hughes also lead in rebounds with 6, 2 defense rebounds. Junior Connor Ross had 5 rebounds with 4 defensive. They are 9-12 overall for the season, 5-2 in Midwest Conference.
The Cavs take on Pioneer art home on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Twin Lakes lose by 1 point against Delphi in close game
The Twin Lakes Indians lost to Delphi at their away game on Thursday, Feb. 16, with a score of 42-41. Junior Gavin Businger was the lead scorer with 15 points and had 6 rebounds. Senior Luke Deno scored 9 points and 5 rebounds and Junior Jamison Ousley scored 8 points. Senior Cooper Pell had 6 rebounds, 4 defensive, and scored 5 points.
On Friday night, the Indians played agains Hamilton Heights from Arcadia. The Huskies scored 55 points to Twin Lakes’ 50 in the Hoosier Conference crossover game. Leading in scoring were Ousley with 16 and Businger with 13 points. Pell lead in rebounds with 7 and Senior Luke Deno with 6. The boys are now 8-13 overall for the season and 1-3 in Hoosier West conference play.
Indians fall to Lewis Cass Tuesday night
The Indians played Lewis Cass Kings at home Tuesday night, losing 42-53. Leading in scoring for the game were Jamison Ousley (jr.) with 14 and Cooper Pell (sr.) with 7. Leading in rebounds were Ousley with 5, two defensive rebounds, and Pell with 4, all defense. The team goes into sectionals with an overall season of 8-14.
Frontier Falcons face loss to DeMotte Christian Knights at DeMotte
The Frontier Falcons lost against the DeMotte Christian Knights in DeMotte Saturday night. The Knights scored 70 points to the Falcons’ 61. The Falcons will play Sheridan in an away game on Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. and on Feb. 24, they take on Clinton Central at home. That varsity game also starts at 7:30 p.m.