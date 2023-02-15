North White Vikings took on Winamac on Feb. 9, losing to the Warriors 39-44. Leading in scoring were Senior Lukas Smith with 16 points and Junior Dane Hood with 11. Hood had 8 rebounds, 7 were defensive rebounds. Kade DeBoard also had 8 reounds, 6 defensive. The Vikings travel to W. Central on Feb. 17 and play at home on Saturday, Feb. 18, against Pioneer. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m. EST.
North White is now 4-15 overall and 1-4 in Midwest Conference games.
Twin Lakes lost in their game on Friday, Feb. 10, against Northwestern. Northwestern scored 57 points to the Indian's 30. Senior Cooper Pell lead in scoring with 6 points, followed by Oliver Wright (senior) and Max Scharer (sophomore) with 4 points each.
Pell, Wright and Luke Deno each had 5 rebounds apiece. The boys next game is Friday, Feb. 17 in Hoosier Conference play. On Saturday, the boys travel to take on Delphi at 7:30 p.m. On Monday, Feb. 21, the boys play Lewis Cass at home with that game beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The team is 8-11 overall and 1-3 in the Hoosier Conference.
Frontier lost to the N. Newton Spartans on Thursday, Feb. 10, with a score of 39-42. On Friday, they played the Rensselaer Bombers, who beat the Falcons 66-50. The Falcons are now 8-10 overall and 4-2 in Midwest Conference play. Their next game is Saturday where they travel to DeMotte to take on the DeMotte Christian Knights at 6:30 p.m. CST.
The Tri-County Cavaliers had no scheduled games last week and will play against Faith Christian at home on Friday, Feb. 17. The varsity game begins at 7:30 p.m. at home.