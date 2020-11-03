RENSSELAER — Now that he has revealed a stimulus plan of his own to Saint Joseph’s College, Puma graduate and Texas business owner Mark Zwartynski awaits word from the college’s Board of Trustees on what direction to take.
The board recently notified Zwartynski and SJC classmate and friend Bill Hogan that it will make a decision on Zwartynski’s business plan on Monday, Nov. 9.
Zwartynski, a 1974 graduate of SJC and CEO of Mark Andrew Group in Texas, introduced his company’s business proposal to invigorate the college to its board of trustees last month. That same day, he provided specifics to that plan to a small gathering that included Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood at eMbers.
The proposal includes but is not limited to building the entire physical structure of the campus, bringing back academic and certificate programming and developing the athletic center into a community recreation center.
By bringing the college together with the county and the city — what Hogan calls a “win, win, win” for all involved — Zwartynski and Hogan hope to generate funding sources from businesses, corporations and state and federal grants to jump-start SJC.
“We’re in a holding pattern, but it’s good,” Zwartynski said. “We have a lot of strength and momentum is building up very, very well. The businesses that we’re talking to, we’re looking at business plans from them provided to us. We have not told them it takes a process to get through the board of trustees because we want them to see that it’s a unified effort.
“We want the board of trustees to understand how important this is for the community.”
Zwartynski, who has kept the SJC alumni updated on its Puma Pride Facebook page, said he’s reached out to several current college professors and administrators who gave their stamp of approval on his plan.
“They’ve seen the proposal and some of them are saying, ‘Hey, come over here and do it,’” Zwartynski said. “Big-time universities you would definitely know who they are. Some people are saying they’re crazy if they don’t do this. We don’t have any negativity on it at all.”
If the board of trustees approves the plan next week, Zwartynski said the first step would be to review the college’s financials. His group is especially curious on how the campus buildings are holding up since the college shut its doors in May of 2017.
SJC officials closed the entire campus due to financial woes. They have since reopened a small portion of the campus for students seeking nursing certificates.
“Even the naysayers, those who say if it wouldn’t cost $500 million to fix the campus and all of that, then maybe…,” Zwartynski said. “The truth is we don’t know because we’re not privy to Saint Joseph’s College’s finances. We really need to know what shape the buildings are, both in structure and utility. We need to know what the underground utility infrastructure is all about.”
SJC officials have been hesitant to release its financials in the past, but they are necessary for Zwartynski’s plan to go forward.
“They don’t want their internal numbers flying out all over the place. I understand that, but we need them,” he said.
“In order for us to start applying and working out things such as sponsorships and donors to invest their money, we need that number desperately. We cannot even just guess. If we guess, we could be wrong. We’d rather have the right number. Then we would come out publicly and say, ‘Okay, this is what it is.’
“If we got approval to move forward, we would say these are what it would cost for these buildings. We could itemize each building and infrastructures.”
Of great concern is the Halleck Center, which has roof damage, as well as the Science building and a couple of the student dorms. The water lines underground may also need replaced.
Officials at the college are hopeful of reclaiming accreditation from the higher learning commission by 2023. But Zwartynski said that will need to put on the back-burner while the college assesses its most critical needs.
“Once we have (financials), we can roll into that, see where we are and then we can go to the higher learning commission and say, ‘Okay, this is what we’d like to propose to work with you about,” Zwartynski said. “It’s going to take these steps, this amount of time and maybe we start with certificate programs, an associate degree program then we reach a four-year college program at this juncture.”
In order to receive accreditation, colleges must hit a list of five criteria. Prior to closing its doors, SJC had five-star ratings on four of the five criteria, Zwartynski said. Where it fell short was the financials.
While Zwartynski, who worked as an executive with the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks, seeks funding from outside sources — adding, “We need to get money any possible legal way we can” — Hogan will reconnect with Saint Joe alumni, which he did while serving as vice president of advancement at SJC from 2018-19.
Hogan spearheaded fundraisers in his recent role with the college.
“The alumni are waiting to see if this plan gets approved,” Hogan said. “We have a lot of support and Mark’s done a great job focusing on what the needs are for the community and tying it all together. It’s the college, the county and the city, win, win, win. And that’s what the board of trustees has to recognize.
“It’s way beyond just the college. The college can also benefit from this effort. Mark’s going to get the business investment and corporate sponsors and create what I call alternative sources or non-traditional sources of revenue for the college and I would basically do the traditional stuff with the net tuition revenue and donations. The two would come together and would benefit everyone.”